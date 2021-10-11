Motorcyclist dies Sunday after striking highway sign in Kansas City, police say

A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after apparently losing control and striking a highway sign in the Northland, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. to Interstate 29 at Vivion Road, where they concluded that the driver of a southbound motorcycle left the roadway and struck the sign on the shoulder, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver, who has not been identified publicly, died at the scene, police said.

The vehicle fatality marked the 65th this year in Kansas City.