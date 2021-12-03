Motorcyclist dies after striking a ditch east of Blythewood, SC Highway Patrol says

A motorcyclist died Thursday evening after being thrown from a Harley Davidson at the intersection of Branham and Sandfield roads east of Blythewood, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was going east on Sandfield Road about 6:45 p.m. The motorcyclist struck a ditch when crossing Branham Road and was thrown off of the bike.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the highway patrol said.

The crash is under investigation by the highway patrol.