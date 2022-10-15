Motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with another vehicle in Citrus Heights

A motorcyclist was found dead Friday night in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard after a collision with another vehicle, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Police said that the coroner would release the motorcyclist’s name after notifying the next of kin.

When officers arrived shortly after 8 p.m., they found the motorcyclist lying on the ground and attempted live-saving measures, according to a police news release. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers shut down Auburn Boulevard between Rollingwood Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive for several hours as they investigated the collision.

“The driver of the vehicle was at the scene when our officers arrived, cooperated with the investigation, and gave us a statement,” Citrus Heights police Sgt. Anthony Boehle said during a Saturday phone call with The Bee.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking any witnesses to call 916-727-5500 to share information. They noted that they have found no evidence that alcohol was a factor in the collision.