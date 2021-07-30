Motorcyclist dies after Friday morning crash in Lenexa, police say

A 23-year-old woman has died after being seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Lenexa, according to police.

Officers were called around 9 a.m. to the site of the crash at the intersection of Santa Fe Trail Drive and Lackman Road, Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for Lenexa police, said in a statement. There, officers found a motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the motorcyclist was headed south on Santa Fe Trail Drive when an SUV attempted to make a left turn onto Lackman Road. The motorcycle struck the front of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where she died. Her identity has not been disclosed by police at this time.

The driver of the SUV, identified as an adult female, remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

The crash is being investigated by the Lenexa Police Department’s traffic unit.