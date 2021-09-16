Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in Markham where a motorcyclist died on scene late Wednesday night. (CBC - image credit)

A man has died following a fatal collision in Markham late Wednesday night.

York Regional Police were called to at the scene of a crash at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of McCowan Road and 16th Avenue where a minivan and a motorcycle were involved in a collision.

Officers attempted live-saving measures but the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The other driver remained at the scene.

Roads in the area were shut down for several hours to investigate the cause of the collision, but have since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage.