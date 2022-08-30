Motorcyclist dies after collision with ambulance in Croydon

Purley Way, the A23, is closed each way by Edgehill Road (Google Maps)

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with an ambulance in south London on Tuesday evening.

Metropolitan Police, firefighters and London’s Air Ambulance were called to the crash on Highfield Road, off the A23 in Purley just after 6pm.

Despite their best efforts, a man believed to be aged in his 50s died at the scene.

Police believe they know his identity and are working to inform next of kin.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Purley Way is closed each way by Edgehill Road.

London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 6.01pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Purley, Croydon.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including two ambulance crews, a medic in a fast response car, two incident response officers and a clinical team leader.

“We treated one patient at the scene but sadly, despite the best efforts of our medics, they were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Any witnesses or those with dash cam footage should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 6351/30 Aug.