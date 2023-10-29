Motorcyclist dies in Chipping Campden crash

A man has died following a crash between a car and a motorbike.

The crash, involving a KTM 390 Duke motorcycle and a black Toyota Yaris, happened on the B4081 Campden Road, between Mickleton and Chipping Campden, just before 10:00 GMT on Sunday.

Gloucestershire Police said members of the public stopped to help but the motorcyclist, a man in his 80s from Worcestershire, died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Police said road closures, which are in place while collision investigations take place, were expected to remain throughout the day.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage which could assist the investigation, is being asked to come forward.

