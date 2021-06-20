Motorcyclist dies after Burnaby hit-and-run collision

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the incident to contact them. (Ryan Stelting - image credit)

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Police said in a statement they responded to a report of a hit and run at Canada Way and Imperial Street at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

They say a motorcyclist was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is a very tragic incident that has not only taken a life, but will affect countless individuals," says Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP.

Ryan Stelting

Police say the initial investigation suggests that the suspect rear-ended the motorcycle before fleeing the area.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam video from the area between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

"If you can assist us in our investigation, please come forward and contact the Burnaby RCMP," said Kalanj.