Motorcyclist defends self with gun after driver swipes knife at him, Florida video shows

A driver was arrested following a road rage incident with a motorcyclist carrying a concealed handgun, according to authorities in Florida.

Around 1 p.m. on May 17, a 50-year-old man driving a silver Toyota Tacoma and a motorcyclist pulled over at the intersection of Pine Lakes Parkway and Whirlaway Drive in Palm Coast, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist told police that the driver cut in front of him before the two vehicles rolled to a stop. The pickup truck driver exited his truck armed with a knife, according to the release.

The motorcyclist grabbed his pair of metal knuckles in anticipation that the situation would escalate, according to deputies. The motorcyclist’s wife, who was a passenger, recorded the incident.

In the video, the two men begin to yell at each other as the driver holds the knife. Eventually, the driver swings the knife at the motorcyclist.

“In fear for his life, the victim, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out his firearm,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man pointed the gun in the direction of the driver and ordered him to back away. The driver complies but hangs onto the knife.

The motorcyclist did not fire his weapon.

Dispatchers received six 911 calls about the fight and deputies quickly arrived at the scene.

The driver was arrested and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the release. He is being held without bail.

“I applaud the way the motorcyclist handled this situation,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “After his life was clearly threatened, he lawfully defended himself and then de-escalated the situation. The offender is lucky he was not shot.”

Palm Coast is about 62 miles southeast of Jacksonville.

