Motorcyclist dead after multi-vehicle crash in Hagersville, south of Hamilton

Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Port Dover's Friday the 13th gathering. ( - image credit)

A motorcyclist has died after a 3-vehicle crash in Hagersville Friday afternoon, Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

OPP say they received reports of a fatal collision at the intersection of Highway 6 and First Line at approximately 3:15 p.m.

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died shortly after. The conditions of the other drivers is unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Highway 6 between First Line and Main Street in Hagersville is expected to remain closed for several hours as emergency crews and officers investigate.

Hagersville is about 20 kilometres north of Port Dover, where motorcyclists gather for rallies every Friday the 13th.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.