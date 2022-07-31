Motorcyclist dead following Scarborough collision

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Scarborough early Sunday morning. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

A man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Police say the collision occurred near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East shortly after 1 a.m.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and unconscious on impact, according to police, who noted the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police are appealing to witnesses to contact Traffic Services. No information has been released yet as to the cause of the collision.