Motorcyclist in critical condition after Kansas City Northland crash: Police

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Monday afternoon following a crash in Kansas City’s Northland.

Officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a crash at North Indiana Avenue and the on-ramp of 152 Highway, according to a KCPD crash report shared by Sgt. Jake Becchina Monday night.

Police said a silver Chevy SUV pulling a trailer was the other involved vehicle. The driver made a left turn toward the highway ramp when the motorcyclist struck the trailer.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other driver was uninjured, police said, and an investigation of the crash remained ongoing Monday night.