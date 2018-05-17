Motorcycling: Rins staying at Suzuki MotoGP team for two more years

(Reuters) - Spanish rider Alex Rins has signed a two-year extension with Suzuki, the MotoGP team announced on Thursday ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

Rins made his MotoGP debut last year and is now signed up until the end of 2020.

The 22-year-old had his first top flight podium this year with third place in Argentina in April.

"Alex is growing and improving fast, and knowing that we will have a long time together allows everybody to concentrate and work even harder to achieve important results with him," said team manager Davide Brivio in a statement.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)