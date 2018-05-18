Motorcycling: Dovizioso staying with Ducati for two more years

(Reuters) - Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso is staying with the Ducati MotoGP team for two more years, the Italian bike manufacturer said on Friday.

Dovizioso, 32, finished runner-up in last year's championship to Honda's Spaniard Marc Marquez. He has been with Ducati since 2013.

Ducati announced the news on Twitter, ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

MotoGP organizers earlier announced that the French Grand Prix had signed a five-year contract extension.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)