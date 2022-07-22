Motorcycle rider loses control, falls onto road before deadly hit-and-run, SC cops say

A motorcyclist fell onto a South Carolina road before being killed in a hit-and-run crash, officials said.

The motorcycle was going east on Interstate 26 when the rider lost control and was thrown from the bike on Thursday, July 21, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The person was lying on the pavement at about 11:50 p.m. when a vehicle ran into the rider, state troopers said in a news release.

The driver reportedly didn’t stop at the site of the crash, in Charleston County near mile marker 213.

The rider was rushed to a hospital and died of crash-related injuries.

As of July 22, officials said the vehicle was unknown, and an investigation into the crash continued.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on July 22.

