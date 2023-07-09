Motorcycle rider killed when Harley-Davidson crashes into tree, SC cops say

One person was killed Saturday night when a motorcycle crashed into a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 6 p.m. in Kershaw County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A 2018 Harley-Davidson was driving south on Providence Road when it ran off the right side and hit a tree, according to Bolt. That’s in the Cassat area, about 3 miles from North Central High School.

The motorcycle rider died, Bolt said.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the motorcycle rider.

Bolt said the driver was the only person on the motorcycle, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the rider was wearing a helmet.

Information about what caused the motorcycle to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through July 4, at least 489 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, and 54 involved a motorcycle, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have died in Kershaw County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 17 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.