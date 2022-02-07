Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Blackstone in Fresno. Possible road rage investigated

A motorcycle rider died Monday in a crash on Blackstone Avenue, in what Fresno police say may have been a road rage-induced chase.

The incident began about 9 a.m. near Fresno Street and Shields Avenue, where a black Scion may have been chasing the man, who was riding a street-style motorcycle, according to officer Felipe Uribe.

The crash happened happened a few moments later on Blackstone Avenue near Saginaw Way, police said, though officers have yet to determine the exact cause of the the collision.

“We’re trying to figure out if it’s an intentional act or a complete accident,” Uribe said.

The motorcycle caught fire in the collision, and the rider was taken to an area hospital, where he died, according to police.

So far, no arrest has been made.