Motorcycle driver and passenger killed in north Edmonton collision

A motorcycle driver and passenger were killed in a head-on collision in north Edmonton late Friday.

The major collisions section of the Edmonton police has taken over investigation of the crash, which killed the 39-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle and the 37-year-old woman who was riding as a passenger.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police said in a news release Saturday.

Investigators said that the motorcycle was travelling northbound on 17 Street near 246 Avenue when it collided with a southbound Ford Focus.

The motorcycle and car crashed in the northbound lanes and speed is being investigated as a factor, according to the release.

The two people on the motorbike were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, a 39-year-old woman, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.