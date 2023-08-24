Motorcycle driver dies after collision with transport truck on Trans-Canada Highway

Police say a 64-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash nearly a week ago. (motortion/stock.adobe.com - image credit)

A 64-year-old man has died, almost a week after his motorcycle collided with a transport truck.

The crash happened Aug. 18 on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Pitts Memorial Drive overpass.

In a press release, the RCMP said the crash happened as the man, who was the only person on the motorcycle, was merging onto the highway.

Emergency crews took him to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, where he died Wednesday.

The RCMP say they're still investigating the crash.

