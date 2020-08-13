Motorcycle driver dead after collision with transport truck in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a motorcycle driver is dead after a crash in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened early Thursday morning.

They say a motorcycle collided with a transport truck.

Investigators say the motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

They say roads in the area have been closed down as their major collision bureau investigates.

Police said to expect road closures to last for several hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press