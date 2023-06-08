Motorcycle-deer collision claims 45-year-old from Cambridge Narrows

RCMP announced the fatal crash on Wednesday, eight days after the victim died. (CBC - image credit)

A 45-year-old man from Cambridge Narrows has died after he struck a deer while driving a motorcycle, say RCMP.

The collision occurred on Highway 75 in Lower Cambridge on May 28, around 4:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Terry Densmore, of the Oromocto detachment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be "serious, life-threatening injuries," Densmore said in a news release Wednesday.

The man died in hospital two days later as a result of his injuries, he said.

Police believe the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed after he struck the deer, said Densmore.

Members of the Oromocto RCMP detachment and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the scene.

The investigation continues.