Motorcycle Daredevil Alex Harvill Crashes To His Death In Record-Jump Practice Try

Stuntman Alex Harvill died Thursday after crashing his motorcycle during a practice run for a record-jump attempt, according to multiple outlets. He was 28.

Harvill launched off a ramp at Grant County International Airport in Washington state, as he prepared for an official attempt at breaking the established mark of 351 feet at the Moses Lake Airshow. But he fell short and plowed into a mound of dirt.

Harvill tumbled over his handlebars, reported TMZ, which obtained video of the incident. He later died from his injuries, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” the office wrote.

Harvill is survived by his wife and two sons, People reported. One of his children is 4 weeks old.

Guinness World Records lists Harvill as the record-holder for the longest dirt-to-dirt motorcycle ramp jump at 297 feet, 6.6 inches. He accomplished the feat in 2013.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.