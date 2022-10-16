Motorcycle crashes into deer and flips over on Midlands road, killing rider, cops say

A motorcycle rider died after crashing into a deer on a Midlands road Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at about 7:05 p.m. in Sumter County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller. It was in the area near Shaw Air Force Base.

A 2020 Harley-Davidson was driving west on Raccoon Road, and near the intersection with Barnwell Drive the motorcycle hit a deer and flipped over in the road.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office hasn’t publicly identified the motorcycle rider.

There was no word if the rider wore a helmet.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Oct. 9, at least 810 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, including 121 motorcycle riders, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 25 people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2022, and this is the sixth involving a motorcycle, DPS reported. Last year, 31 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.