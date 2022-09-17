Motorcycle crash slows traffic on Highway 101 through SLO

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A motorcycle crash was slowing traffic on Highway 101 just below the Cuesta Grade on Friday evening.

According to CHP’s traffic incident report page, a solo motorcycle collision was reported around 4:47 p.m. at northbound Highway 101 and Reservoir Canyon Road.

The No. 2 lane is closed as emergency personnel respond to the scene, according to CHP.

The crash caused a major traffic backup through San Luis Obispo, with stand-still traffic reported on the northbound lanes as far south as the Prado Road exit, according to Caltrans Quick Map.

Some traffic was also reported on the southbound lanes of the highway north of the crash as of 6 p.m.