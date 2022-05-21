Motorcycle crash on Highway 57 kills man from Little River

A motorcycle crash on Highway 57 left a man dead Thursday morning, said Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner for Horry County Government.

Jonathan Scott, 36, from Little River in Horry County, died in the wreck.

The coroner did not say exactly where on Highway 57 the crash occurred or whether any other vehicles were involved. The coroner did not specify the nature of Scott’s injuries or say whether he was wearing a helmet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.