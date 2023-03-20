Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) shareholders have endured a 61% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) share price managed to fall 61% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 53% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 37% in a month.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Motorcar Parts of America made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Motorcar Parts of America grew its revenue at 9.8% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 10% compounded, over five years. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Motorcar Parts of America shareholders did even worse, losing 53%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Motorcar Parts of America better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Motorcar Parts of America you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

