Motorcade to escort Toronto police officer killed in line of duty to funeral home

Const. Jeffrey Northrup died after being struck by a vehicle in the parking garage at city hall on Friday morning, police say. A member of 52 Division since 2008, Northrup leaves behind his wife and three children, and his mother. (52 Division/Twitter - image credit)

A motorcade will take the body of Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup from the Ontario Coroner's Office to a funeral home in Thornhill at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Police Service said the public was welcome to attend. The route will travel westbound on Sir William Hearst Avenue, northbound on Morton Shulman Avenue, eastbound on Wilson Avenue, northbound on Keele Street, eastbound on Steeles Avenue West and northbound on Yonge Street before arriving at 8088 Yonge St.

The Toronto Police Service has also created an online book of condolences where people can pay their respects to Northrup's family, friends and colleagues.

Lorenda Reddekopp/CBC

Northrup died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the city hall parkade near Queen Street West and Bay Street early Friday. Investigators have called the incident an "intentional and deliberate act."

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case. He appeared in court on Friday and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 23, police said.

"It's a tremendous tragedy, and it just brings back those memories," said Dave McLennan, the president of the mental health organization Boots on the Ground and a former officer with Peel Regional Police.

"I know that a lot of police officers are feeling it right now. It's a difficult time for all police officers across the city and across the country."