Motorbiker dies after falling into ditch in Northland park, Kansas City police say

A motorbike driver died over the weekend after crashing at a park in Kansas City’s Northland, police said.

The driver of a small motorbike was riding across the park near the Big Shoal Greenway, according to an initial crash report from the Kansas City Police Department.

“There was a deep ditch that the driver apparently did not see,” the report read. “He went into the ditch and was ejected, striking his head.

The person was found dead at the scene, near Northeast 55th Street and North Indiana Avenue, according to the report. It’s not known exactly what time the crash happened, but the report was made just after 11 a.m. Saturday. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

This was the 72nd fatal crash of 2023 in Kansas City. Early Sunday, three more people were killed after a driver ran into a tree.