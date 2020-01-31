Motorbase signs Independents Trophy champion Butcher

Motorbase signs Independents champion Butcher

Reigning Independents Trophy champion Rory Butcher will switch to a Motorbase Performance Ford Focus for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship season.

The 32-year-old Scot took fifth in the overall standings in 2019 with an AmD Tuning Honda Civic FK2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He claimed three overall wins and six podiums on his way to the privateers' trophy.

Butcher said the decision to rejoin Motorbase, the team where he made his tin-top debut in in 2017 (pictured below), felt like "coming home".

"[Team principal] David Bartrum and Motorbase launched me on my British touring car journey, and it feels like 'coming home' to go back to the team," said Butcher.

"There are some very exciting plans for the 2020 season and to be in on the ground floor of those developments really motivates me.

"I have tasted glory in the Independents Trophy, which was a huge achievement, but my sights are set higher.

"I want more wins, and the overall championship is my aim.

Motorbase signs Independents champion Butcher

"I know that I might not have the touring car experience of some of the guys out there but I am working relentlessly to absorb all the information I can and push myself, and Motorbase, forward to go for the biggest prizes we can reach."

Motorbase will enter its ninth season with the Ford Focus and Butcher - who replaces the BTC Racing-bound Tom Chilton - will join the returning Ollie Jackson in the Kent team's line-up.

Bartrum said: "I'm delighted to welcome Rory back for 2020.

"We have worked with Rory in GTs in the past and saw his abilities then which lead to us giving him his BTCC debut in 2017.

"We've obviously kept a very close eye on his progression since then.

"Over the last two seasons, he's learnt a lot and has matured into a driver capable of a championship challenge.

"With Ollie and Rory, we have a great pairing to work with and we're confident going into the new season.

Story continues

"I have been quoted on a couple of occasions that Rory was only ever 'on loan' and would be back with us one day."

Both drivers will kick off their campaign in the opening meeting of the British Touring Car Championship season at Donington Park on March 28-29.

2020 BTCC grid so far

Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R FK8 Matt Neal, Dan Cammish WSR BMW 330i M Sport Colin Turkington, Andrew Jordan, Tom Oliphant AmD Tuning Honda Civic Type R FK2 Jake Hill, Sam Osborne BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R FK8 Tom Chilton, Josh Cook, Michael Crees Motorbase Performance Ford Focus RS Rory Butcher, Ollie Jackson Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 Ash Sutton, Aiden Moffat Trade Price Cars Racing Bobby Thompson, James Gornall Team Hard VW CC Mike Bushell, Jack Goff Team Hard BMW 125i M Sport Carl Boardley Ciceley Motorsport Adam Morgan, Daniel Rowbottom Excelr8 Senna Proctor

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus