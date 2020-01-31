Motorbase signs Independents Trophy champion Butcher
Reigning Independents Trophy champion Rory Butcher will switch to a Motorbase Performance Ford Focus for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship season.
The 32-year-old Scot took fifth in the overall standings in 2019 with an AmD Tuning Honda Civic FK2.
He claimed three overall wins and six podiums on his way to the privateers' trophy.
Butcher said the decision to rejoin Motorbase, the team where he made his tin-top debut in in 2017 (pictured below), felt like "coming home".
"[Team principal] David Bartrum and Motorbase launched me on my British touring car journey, and it feels like 'coming home' to go back to the team," said Butcher.
"There are some very exciting plans for the 2020 season and to be in on the ground floor of those developments really motivates me.
"I have tasted glory in the Independents Trophy, which was a huge achievement, but my sights are set higher.
"I want more wins, and the overall championship is my aim.
"I know that I might not have the touring car experience of some of the guys out there but I am working relentlessly to absorb all the information I can and push myself, and Motorbase, forward to go for the biggest prizes we can reach."
Motorbase will enter its ninth season with the Ford Focus and Butcher - who replaces the BTC Racing-bound Tom Chilton - will join the returning Ollie Jackson in the Kent team's line-up.
Bartrum said: "I'm delighted to welcome Rory back for 2020.
"We have worked with Rory in GTs in the past and saw his abilities then which lead to us giving him his BTCC debut in 2017.
"We've obviously kept a very close eye on his progression since then.
"Over the last two seasons, he's learnt a lot and has matured into a driver capable of a championship challenge.
"With Ollie and Rory, we have a great pairing to work with and we're confident going into the new season.
"I have been quoted on a couple of occasions that Rory was only ever 'on loan' and would be back with us one day."
Both drivers will kick off their campaign in the opening meeting of the British Touring Car Championship season at Donington Park on March 28-29.
2020 BTCC grid so far
Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R FK8
Matt Neal, Dan Cammish
WSR BMW 330i M Sport
Colin Turkington, Andrew Jordan, Tom Oliphant
AmD Tuning Honda Civic Type R FK2
Jake Hill, Sam Osborne
BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R FK8
Tom Chilton, Josh Cook, Michael Crees
Motorbase Performance Ford Focus RS
Rory Butcher, Ollie Jackson
Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50
Ash Sutton, Aiden Moffat
Trade Price Cars Racing
Bobby Thompson, James Gornall
Team Hard VW CC
Mike Bushell, Jack Goff
Team Hard BMW 125i M Sport
Carl Boardley
Ciceley Motorsport
Adam Morgan, Daniel Rowbottom
Excelr8
Senna Proctor
