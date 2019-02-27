MotoGP's Qatar Grand Prix start time may change amid rider worries

Safety worries could prompt Qatar race time change

The start time of MotoGP's 2019 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix could be changed after riders voiced safety concerns in testing.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, head of MotoGP promoter Dorna, has revealed the race will potentially start an hour earlier than the currently-planned 8pm local time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New Honda recruit Jorge Lorenzo was among those calling for the race to be moved on the final day of Qatar testing on Monday, which was marked by cool, windy conditions.

The three-time MotoGP champion was one of many riders to crash that day, falling at Turn 2 at around 9pm local time when track temperatures were below 16 degrees Celsius.

Lorenzo insisted that racing in similar conditions would be "dangerous".

"I had a big crash at the end of the night because the temperature dropped a lot," he said.

"That's why I would like to speak with the ones who decide the schedule of the race because if we can put it earlier, it would be much better for the safety of the riders.

"Hopefully we can modify this by half an hour, one hour, as much as possible because if we are unlucky to be racing on a very cold night, it will be dangerous."

Safety worries could prompt Qatar race time change

After having a phone conversation on the subject with Lorenzo, Ezpeleta said he was open to moving the race start from 8pm to 7pm, as per last year.

Prior to 2018 it had started at 9pm, but it was moved as part of a major shake-up of the schedule after the '17 race nearly had to be cancelled due to rain.

"I have talked about it with Jorge and with other riders and we have to evaluate the situation," Ezpeleta said in a press conference in Madrid on Wednesday, where Lorenzo was also present.

"At the moment there is nothing decided, but if it is in our hands to increase the safety of the riders, we will do it. If there are really dangerous conditions we will apply the change."

Story continues

As part of the change, the Moto3 and Moto2 races are likely to be moved back to their 2018 times of 4pm and 5.20pm respectively. Sunset takes place at around 5.40pm.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus