MotoGP unveils reduced teams' list for 2019

The Marc VDS team was long expected to drop away from the premier class grid following its mid-season intra-team management crisis.

And it is duly absent from the list of provisionally selected teams, although its Moto2 branch will continue competing.

Teams intent on participating in the 2019 MotoGP season were to submit an entry before the deadline of September 20.

Every outfit has had two entries accepted, making for a 22-bike full-time grid.

The only other change besides Marc VDS's absence is the Sepang-owned SIC Racing outfit taking over the Angel Nieto Team's entry.

The new Malaysian premier-class outfit, which agreed a deal to be Yamaha's new satellite team, is entered as “Petronas Sprinta Yamaha Team”.

All but two places on the 2019 grid are officially filled by riders, with nominal vacancies left at Avintia Ducati and LCR Honda.

LCR, however, is set to retain rookie Takaaki Nakagami alongside the already-confirmed Cal Crutchlow, while Avintia is widely expected to stick with Tito Rabat, having signed Karel Abraham from Nieto as likely replacement for Xavier Simeon.

Provisional full-season 2019 entries in Moto2 and Moto3 have also been submitted, with 29 bikes across 16 teams accepted in the former and 32 bikes from 18 teams in the latter.

2019 MotoGP grid so far:

Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez
Jorge Lorenzo

 Marc Marquez

" width= <span class="copyright">Motorsport.com</span>
" width= Motorsport.com

 Jorge Lorenzo

Monster Yamaha

Valentino Rossi
" width= Motorsport.com

 Valentino Rossi

Maverick Vinales
" width= Motorsport.com

 Maverick Vinales

Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso
" width= Motorsport.com

 Andrea Dovizioso

Danilo Petrucci
" width= Motorsport.com

 Danilo Petrucci

Suzuki

Alex Rins
" width= Motorsport.com

 Alex Rins

Joan Mir
" width= Motorsport.com

 Joan Mir

Aprilia

Aleix Espargaro
" width= Motorsport.com

 Aleix Espargaro

Andrea Iannone
" width= Motorsport.com

 Andrea Iannone

KTM

Pol Espargaro
" width= Motorsport.com

 Pol Espargaro

Johann Zarco
" width= Motorsport.com

 Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow
" width= Motorsport.com

 Cal Crutchlow

TBA

Tech 3 KTM

Miguel Oliveira
" width= Motorsport.com

 Miguel Oliveira

Hafizh Syahrin
" width= Motorsport.com

 Hafizh Syahrin

Pramac Ducati

Francesco Bagnaia
" width= Motorsport.com

 Francesco Bagnaia

Jack Miller
" width= Motorsport.com

 Jack Miller

SIC Yamaha

Franco Morbidelli
" width= Motorsport.com

 Franco Morbidelli

Fabio Quartararo
" width= Motorsport.com

 Fabio Quartararo

Avintia Ducati

Karel Abraham

TBA

