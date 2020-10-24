MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Teruel GP?

What time does qualifying for the Teruel MotoGP start?
Q1 will begin at 2:50pm local time (CEST), followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 3:15pm. Each session will last 15 minutes.
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone. : Asia: Americas Oceanica MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that offers live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. The current forecast suggests a dry Teruel MotoGP qualifying, with the temperature at Alcaniz expected to be around 21C when qualifying begins at 2:50pm local time.
How can I watch Teruel MotoGP qualifying?
Can I stream qualifying?
Weather forecast
:Spain: DAZN UK: BT Sport France: Canal+ Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN Italy: Sky Sport Hungary: Spiler TV Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:Japan: G+/Hulu Thailand: PPTV India: Eurosport Indonesia: Trans 7 Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
AmericasUSA: NBCSN Canada: DAZN Brazil: Sport TV Argentina: ESPN+
OceanicaAustralia: Fox Sports New Zealand: Sky TV
