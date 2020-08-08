MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Fabio Quartararo has been the star of the season so far and few would bet against the Frenchman taking a third pole position astride his Petronas Yamaha.
Quartararo’s life has been made easier by the absence of reigning world champion Marc Marquez, who has been forced to miss the race after undergoing a second surgery earlier in the week.
Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales could emerge as Quartararo’s main challenger in qualifying, while the Ducatis could also be in the mix.
LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami topped the first practice session on Friday, continuing the form he has shown in the early part of the season, with Suzuki's Joan Mir second and KTM rider Pol Espargaro completing the top three.
Quartararo didn't set a competitive lap in FP1, but comfortably topped the second session in the afternoon, ahead of his Petronas teammate Franco Morbidelli. Miguel Oliveira was an impressive third for Tech 3 KTM.
What time does qualifying for the Czech MotoGP start?
Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the all-important Q2 at 2:35pm.
Can't find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch qualifying?
Can I stream qualifying?
Weather forecast for Brno
:Spain: DAZN UK: BT Sport France: Canal+ Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN Italy: Sky Sport Hungary: Spiler TV Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:Japan: G+/Hulu Thailand: PPTV India: Eurosport Indonesia: Trans 7 Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
AmericaUSA: NBCSN (live) Canada: DAZN Brazil: Sport TV Argentina: ESPN+
OceanicaAustralia: Fox Sports New Zealand: Sky TV
The Czech GP qualifying will take place in dry conditions, with temperature peaking at 31C in the afternoon.