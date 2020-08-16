MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales will start the Austrian MotoGP race from pole position after putting an impressive effort in qualifying to beat the Pramac Ducati of Jack Miller and championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha).

Andrea Dovizioso will start fourth for Ducati, a day after it was announced that he would split with the Italian marque at the end of the year.

He will share the second row of the grid with KTM's Pol Espargaro and Suzuki rider Joan Mir.

Valentino Rossi could only qualify 12th on the second of the factory Yamahas, half a second down on his teammate, with Repsol Honda riders Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl - replacing the injured Marc Marquez - starting 18th and 19th respectively.

What time does the Austrian MotoGP start today?

The Austrian GP will get underway at the Red Bull Ring at 2pm local time (CEST) on Sunday. The race will be run over 28 laps and last approximately 45 minutes.