MotoGP title fight ended "four races ago", says Crutchlow

He now has a 58-point lead in the championship, giving him his largest advantage heading into the summer break since 2014, when he won every race in the first half of the season.

says that the championship has been over since Mugello, traditionally one of the toughest venues for Honda and Marquez, but where this time around he was only narrowly beaten to the win by Ducati rider Petrucci.

"It is finished, it was finished four races ago," said Crutchlow of the title fight after finishing third in the German Grand Prix behind Marquez and Vinales.

"Mugello, a place where he really struggled last year, he finished second and battled with them [the Ducati riders] hard.

"He is such a class act, he is riding very well and he is riding better this year than he has ever been because I don't think the bike in some areas is as good and he is making it work.

"Today [Sunday] was a race of survival, making sure we stayed on and got some points.

"He got the gap at the start, he pushed really hard for 10 laps and then he managed the situation in the last 10 laps."

Third place Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Third place Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images