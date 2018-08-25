MotoGP Silverstone: Rabat hospitalised with suspected broken leg

Rabat taken to hospital with suspected broken leg

Avintia Ducati MotoGP rider Tito Rabat has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg following an incident that involved Franco Morbidelli's crashed bike in FP4 at Silverstone.

Rain fell during the pre-qualifying running, which led to several riders crashing at the high-speed Stowe corner.

Jorge Lorenzo and Aleix Espargaro both fell before Suzuki's Alex Rins jumped off his bike at approximately 100mph.

Rabat also crashed and as he was walking away from the incident, he was struck by the Marc VDS Honda bike of Morbidelli, who had been the fifth and last rider to fall.

The Spaniard was then airlifted to the University Hospital Coventry facility with a suspected triple fracture of his right leg, which means Rabat will not start Sunday's British Grand Prix.

It was the second heavy crash for Rabat this year after he escaped an incident during a Michelin tyre test at Barcelona in May with a small muscle rupture on his left arm, and did not need to miss a race as a result.

Rabat is in his third season in MotoGP, and his first on a Ducati. The 29-year-old currently sits 14th in the standings.





