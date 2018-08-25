MotoGP Silverstone: Lorenzo leads Ducati one-two in qualifying

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Lorenzo leads Ducati one-two in delayed qualifying
Lorenzo leads Ducati one-two in delayed qualifying

Jorge Lorenzo grabbed his second pole of the MotoGP season in a rain-affected and delayed British Grand Prix pole shootout at Silverstone, leading a Ducati one-two ahead of Andrea Dovizioso.

Heavy rain at the tail-end of FP4 caused several riders to fall at Stowe corner, an incident that resulted in Tito Rabat being struck by the bike of Franco Morbidelli - resulting in Rabat sustaining a triple fracture to his right leg.

That delayed the start of Q1 by around 25 minutes. There were further delays between Q1 and Q2 due to the medical helicopter being unavailable as Rabat was flown to hospital in Coventry.

When the pole shootout finally got underway, Lorenzo briefly moved to the head of the times with a 2m12.001s effort before being beaten by LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow and then Johann Zarco.

Andrea Dovizioso took over the top spot with a 2m10.314s just after the chequered flag was waved but Lorenzo stole the top spot, beating his Ducati team-mate by 0.159 seconds.

Crutchlow and Zarco both made improvements on their final laps, the latter tailing Marc Marquez exiting Woodcote, but couldn't beat the leading pair and had to settle for third and fourth places.

Marquez was fifth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci's Pramac Ducati and Andrea Iannone's Suzuki.

Jack Miller's gamble on slicks backfired and he was ninth.

Alex Rins, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi completed the Q2 order, with Rossi not managing to get out of the pits in time for his final run to improve on his time.

Bradley Smith enjoyed a spell at the front early in the session, helped by his experience of the conditions from Q1, but the KTM man fell to eighth in the final reckoning.

Smith led a drenched opening Q1 session virtually throughout, taking a commanding three-second lead over the rest of the field that was steadily chipped away at as conditions improved and moved through to Q2 for the first time this year.

Pedrosa was briefly leading Q1 but was demoted by Smith, then Morbidelli and Rins, who finished in second to join Smith in advancing to Q2 - bumping out Morbidelli, who will begin 13th.

Scott Redding made a jump to fourth, and will start 14th on Sunday, Tom Luthi matches his best-ever MotoGP qualifying to complete the fifth row of the grid.

Pedrosa was shuffled all the way down to 16th ahead of Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia and the KTM of Pol Espargaro's replacement for the weekend, Loris Baz.

Starting grid

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

1

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

2m10.155s

2

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

0.159s

3

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

0.284s

4

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

0.460s

5

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

0.928s

6

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1.162s

7

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

1.340s

8

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

1.359s

9

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

2.018s

10

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

2.349s

11

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

2.359s

12

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

3.349s

13

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

3.790s

14

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

4.016s

15

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

4.043s

16

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

4.711s

17

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

4.986s

18

Loris Baz

KTM

KTM

5.144s

19

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

5.222s

20

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

5.566s

21

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

5.951s

22

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

6.296s

23

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

6.328s

24

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

-7.515


