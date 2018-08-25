MotoGP Silverstone: Lorenzo leads Ducati one-two in qualifying
Jorge Lorenzo grabbed his second pole of the MotoGP season in a rain-affected and delayed British Grand Prix pole shootout at Silverstone, leading a Ducati one-two ahead of Andrea Dovizioso.
Heavy rain at the tail-end of FP4 caused several riders to fall at Stowe corner, an incident that resulted in Tito Rabat being struck by the bike of Franco Morbidelli - resulting in Rabat sustaining a triple fracture to his right leg.
That delayed the start of Q1 by around 25 minutes. There were further delays between Q1 and Q2 due to the medical helicopter being unavailable as Rabat was flown to hospital in Coventry.
When the pole shootout finally got underway, Lorenzo briefly moved to the head of the times with a 2m12.001s effort before being beaten by LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow and then Johann Zarco.
Andrea Dovizioso took over the top spot with a 2m10.314s just after the chequered flag was waved but Lorenzo stole the top spot, beating his Ducati team-mate by 0.159 seconds.
Crutchlow and Zarco both made improvements on their final laps, the latter tailing Marc Marquez exiting Woodcote, but couldn't beat the leading pair and had to settle for third and fourth places.
Marquez was fifth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci's Pramac Ducati and Andrea Iannone's Suzuki.
Jack Miller's gamble on slicks backfired and he was ninth.
Alex Rins, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi completed the Q2 order, with Rossi not managing to get out of the pits in time for his final run to improve on his time.
Bradley Smith enjoyed a spell at the front early in the session, helped by his experience of the conditions from Q1, but the KTM man fell to eighth in the final reckoning.
Smith led a drenched opening Q1 session virtually throughout, taking a commanding three-second lead over the rest of the field that was steadily chipped away at as conditions improved and moved through to Q2 for the first time this year.
Pedrosa was briefly leading Q1 but was demoted by Smith, then Morbidelli and Rins, who finished in second to join Smith in advancing to Q2 - bumping out Morbidelli, who will begin 13th.
Scott Redding made a jump to fourth, and will start 14th on Sunday, Tom Luthi matches his best-ever MotoGP qualifying to complete the fifth row of the grid.
Pedrosa was shuffled all the way down to 16th ahead of Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia and the KTM of Pol Espargaro's replacement for the weekend, Loris Baz.
Starting grid
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Gap
1
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
2m10.155s
2
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
0.159s
3
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
0.284s
4
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
0.460s
5
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
0.928s
6
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1.162s
7
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1.340s
8
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1.359s
9
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
2.018s
10
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
2.349s
11
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
2.359s
12
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
3.349s
13
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
3.790s
14
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
4.016s
15
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
4.043s
16
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
4.711s
17
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
4.986s
18
Loris Baz
KTM
KTM
5.144s
19
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
5.222s
20
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
5.566s
21
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
5.951s
22
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
6.296s
23
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
6.328s
24
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
-7.515