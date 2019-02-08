MotoGP Sepang test: Petrucci smashes unofficial record on final day

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Danilo Petrucci smashed the unofficial MotoGP Sepang lap record on the final day of pre-season testing at the Malaysian circuit, heading a Ducati 1-2-3-4.

The Italian's 1m58.239s lap was almost six tenths better than the previous record, which was set by his Ducati predecessor Jorge Lorenzo at last year's winter test.

Petrucci logged the new benchmark towards the end of the session's opening hour.

He subsequently had a crash at Turn 5, destroying the new aero fairing Ducati had debuted on the day.

Moto2 champion Pecco Bagnaia was just 0.063 seconds slower than Petrucci on his Pramac-run 2018-spec Ducati.

His Pramac team-mate Jack Miller was another six hundredths slower and crashed his GP19 bike late on, while Andrea Dovizioso completed the all-Ducati top four, three tenths off Petrucci.

Like Ducati, Yamaha also debuted a new fairing on Friday and its ranks were once again headed by Maverick Vinales.

The Thursday pacesetter was first to surpass Lorenzo's previous track record on the final day, but ultimately wound up best of the rest behind the Italian bikes in fifth.

LCR rider Cal Crutchlow led Honda's efforts in sixth and was the last rider to dip below Lorenzo's previous benchmark.

Aleix Espargaro was seventh for Aprilia, while Andrea Iannone continued to struggle with an infection and skipped the day entirely, replaced by tester Bradley Smith.

After finishing behind rookie team-mate Fabio Quartararo on Thursday, Petronas SRT Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli was back ahead on the final day, taking eighth place to Quartararo's 16th.

Takaaki Nakagami was ninth for LCR, ahead of Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Honda's reigning champion Marc Marquez, who again ended his programme early but finished two places clear of Lorenzo's stand-in Stefan Bradl.

Suzuki's Alex Rins was only 12th after claiming runner-up spot on the first two days, while his rookie team-mate Joan Mir was 15th and a mere 0.001s behind the Avintia Ducati of Tito Rabat.

Johann Zarco led the KTM contingent in 17th, ahead of factory team-mate Pol Espargaro and the satellite KTM RC16 of Tech3 rookie Miguel Oliveira.

The MotoGP field will reconvene in Qatar for the final pre-season test later this month, before the 2019 season starts at the same venue on March 10.

Friday test times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1m58.239s

-

32

2

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m58.302s

0.063s

21

3

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m58.366s

0.127s

47

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m58.538s

0.299s

36

5

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m58.644s

0.405s

79

6

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m58.780s

0.541s

61

7

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m59.022s

0.783s

52

8

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m59.141s

0.902s

66

9

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m59.148s

0.909s

61

10

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m59.155s

0.916s

62

11

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m59.170s

0.931s

39

12

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m59.180s

0.941s

75

13

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

1m59.368s

1.129s

57

14

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m59.485s

1.246s

41

15

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m59.486s

1.247s

53

16

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m59.497s

1.258s

77

17

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1m59.640s

1.401s

44

18

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m59.751s

1.512s

57

19

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m59.949s

1.710s

38

20

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

2m00.378s

2.139s

36

21

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

2m00.766s

2.527s

21

22

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

Suzuki

2m00.990s

2.751s

56

23

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

Aprilia

2m00.995s

2.756s

56

24

Mika Kallio

KTM

KTM

2m01.020s

2.781s

38

