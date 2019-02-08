MotoGP Sepang test: Petrucci smashes unofficial record on final day

Petrucci smashes unofficial record then crashes

Danilo Petrucci smashed the unofficial MotoGP Sepang lap record on the final day of pre-season testing at the Malaysian circuit, heading a Ducati 1-2-3-4.

The Italian's 1m58.239s lap was almost six tenths better than the previous record, which was set by his Ducati predecessor Jorge Lorenzo at last year's winter test.

Petrucci logged the new benchmark towards the end of the session's opening hour.

He subsequently had a crash at Turn 5, destroying the new aero fairing Ducati had debuted on the day.

Moto2 champion Pecco Bagnaia was just 0.063 seconds slower than Petrucci on his Pramac-run 2018-spec Ducati.

His Pramac team-mate Jack Miller was another six hundredths slower and crashed his GP19 bike late on, while Andrea Dovizioso completed the all-Ducati top four, three tenths off Petrucci.

Like Ducati, Yamaha also debuted a new fairing on Friday and its ranks were once again headed by Maverick Vinales.

The Thursday pacesetter was first to surpass Lorenzo's previous track record on the final day, but ultimately wound up best of the rest behind the Italian bikes in fifth.

LCR rider Cal Crutchlow led Honda's efforts in sixth and was the last rider to dip below Lorenzo's previous benchmark.

Aleix Espargaro was seventh for Aprilia, while Andrea Iannone continued to struggle with an infection and skipped the day entirely, replaced by tester Bradley Smith.

After finishing behind rookie team-mate Fabio Quartararo on Thursday, Petronas SRT Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli was back ahead on the final day, taking eighth place to Quartararo's 16th.

Takaaki Nakagami was ninth for LCR, ahead of Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Honda's reigning champion Marc Marquez, who again ended his programme early but finished two places clear of Lorenzo's stand-in Stefan Bradl.

Suzuki's Alex Rins was only 12th after claiming runner-up spot on the first two days, while his rookie team-mate Joan Mir was 15th and a mere 0.001s behind the Avintia Ducati of Tito Rabat.

Johann Zarco led the KTM contingent in 17th, ahead of factory team-mate Pol Espargaro and the satellite KTM RC16 of Tech3 rookie Miguel Oliveira.

The MotoGP field will reconvene in Qatar for the final pre-season test later this month, before the 2019 season starts at the same venue on March 10.

Friday test times

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Ducati 1m58.239s - 32 2 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m58.302s 0.063s 21 3 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m58.366s 0.127s 47 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m58.538s 0.299s 36 5 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m58.644s 0.405s 79 6 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m58.780s 0.541s 61 7 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m59.022s 0.783s 52 8 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 1m59.141s 0.902s 66 9 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m59.148s 0.909s 61 10 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m59.155s 0.916s 62 11 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m59.170s 0.931s 39 12 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m59.180s 0.941s 75 13 Stefan Bradl Honda Honda 1m59.368s 1.129s 57 14 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m59.485s 1.246s 41 15 Joan Mir Suzuki Suzuki 1m59.486s 1.247s 53 16 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 1m59.497s 1.258s 77 17 Johann Zarco KTM KTM 1m59.640s 1.401s 44 18 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m59.751s 1.512s 57 19 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM KTM 1m59.949s 1.710s 38 20 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati Ducati 2m00.378s 2.139s 36 21 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM KTM 2m00.766s 2.527s 21 22 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki Suzuki 2m00.990s 2.751s 56 23 Bradley Smith Aprilia Aprilia 2m00.995s 2.756s 56 24 Mika Kallio KTM KTM 2m01.020s 2.781s 38

