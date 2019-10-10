MotoGP to return to Brazil with race in Rio from 2022

(Reuters) - MotoGP has signed a five-year contract to return to Brazil from 2022 with the race to be held at a planned new circuit in Rio de Janeiro.

Rio last hosted a round of the motorcycle world championship in 2004 at the old Jacarepagua circuit that was demolished to make way for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The Rio Motorpark, with a 4.5km circuit, is due to be completed in 2021.

Formula One is also set to switch to Rio from Sao Paulo, whose contract runs through next year.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said in May that the new track, to be named after late triple world champion Ayrton Senna and funded by private investment, could be built in six to seven months.





(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)