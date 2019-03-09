MotoGP Qatar: Marquez tops third practice while Lorenzo crashes out
Honda rider Marc Marquez topped the third MotoGP practice session in Qatar, as both he and team-mate Jorge Lorenzo suffered crashes.
The combination of heat and strong wind ensured laptimes in the daytime FP3 were almost uniformly slower than what was set in the Friday evening FP2 session, so the roster of riders securing an automatic bye to Q2 was left unchanged.
Only Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, KTM's Pol Espargaro and Tech3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira managed to improve on their previous best times of the weekend, and their efforts weren't enough to break into the top 10 in the combined classification.
Lorenzo, who was narrowly outside that top 10 after Friday, crashed less than halfway into his first flying lap of FP3, highsiding off the Honda through the sweeping Turn 6 left-hander.
He seemed to be in pain after the crash, and immediately called time on his session, heading to the medical centre for x-rays on his back and neck. He was cleared as fit to continue soon afterwards.
Just moments after Lorenzo's shunt, Marquez went wide over the kerb exiting Turn 13, which caused the bike to fold under the reigning champion.
By that point Suzuki rider Alex Rins had already recorded a 1m55.142s, which kept him top of the timing screens until the very final minutes of the session.
Marquez, who had remounted the bike after his crash, went almost half a second quicker than Rins with less than five minutes to go.
His 1m54.677s was enough to secure him first place in FP3, although rookie Bagnaia and Espargaro were just 0.063s and 0.202s off his pace in the end.
Valentino Rossi, who topped FP1 but was left outside of the overall top 10 after FP2, used a fresh soft rear tyre late on in an attempt to secure a Q2 bye.
He was not successful, finishing the session in fourth place, ahead of LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami - who is likewise resigned to contesting Q1.
Rins was sixth despite crashing at Turn 2 after the chequered flag, while Franco Morbidelli led fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales in seventh, with all three progressing to Q2.
Also entering the final qualifying segment are Ducati riders Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and rookie pair Fabio Quartararo (Petronas SRT Yamaha) and Joan Mir (Suzuki).
FP3 result
Pos
Rider
Team
Gap
Laps
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m54.677s
14
2
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
0.063s
15
3
Pol Espargaro
KTM
0.202s
16
4
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
0.421s
19
5
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
0.464s
18
6
Alex Rins
Suzuki
0.465s
14
7
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
0.484s
19
8
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
0.543s
18
9
Johann Zarco
KTM
0.783s
18
10
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
0.880s
16
11
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
1.089s
15
12
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
1.129s
17
13
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1.178s
15
14
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1.210s
16
15
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
1.328s
18
16
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1.484s
17
17
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1.633s
17
18
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
1.704s
15
19
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1.855s
18
20
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1.882s
10
21
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
2.225s
16
22
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
2.715s
12
-
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
-
0
