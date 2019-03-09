MotoGP Qatar: Marquez tops third practice while Lorenzo crashes out

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Marquez tops third practice, Lorenzo crashes
Marquez tops third practice, Lorenzo crashes

Honda rider Marc Marquez topped the third MotoGP practice session in Qatar, as both he and team-mate Jorge Lorenzo suffered crashes.

The combination of heat and strong wind ensured laptimes in the daytime FP3 were almost uniformly slower than what was set in the Friday evening FP2 session, so the roster of riders securing an automatic bye to Q2 was left unchanged.

Only Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, KTM's Pol Espargaro and Tech3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira managed to improve on their previous best times of the weekend, and their efforts weren't enough to break into the top 10 in the combined classification.

Lorenzo, who was narrowly outside that top 10 after Friday, crashed less than halfway into his first flying lap of FP3, highsiding off the Honda through the sweeping Turn 6 left-hander.

He seemed to be in pain after the crash, and immediately called time on his session, heading to the medical centre for x-rays on his back and neck. He was cleared as fit to continue soon afterwards.

Just moments after Lorenzo's shunt, Marquez went wide over the kerb exiting Turn 13, which caused the bike to fold under the reigning champion.

By that point Suzuki rider Alex Rins had already recorded a 1m55.142s, which kept him top of the timing screens until the very final minutes of the session.

Marquez, who had remounted the bike after his crash, went almost half a second quicker than Rins with less than five minutes to go.

His 1m54.677s was enough to secure him first place in FP3, although rookie Bagnaia and Espargaro were just 0.063s and 0.202s off his pace in the end.

Valentino Rossi, who topped FP1 but was left outside of the overall top 10 after FP2, used a fresh soft rear tyre late on in an attempt to secure a Q2 bye.

He was not successful, finishing the session in fourth place, ahead of LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami - who is likewise resigned to contesting Q1.

Rins was sixth despite crashing at Turn 2 after the chequered flag, while Franco Morbidelli led fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales in seventh, with all three progressing to Q2.

Also entering the final qualifying segment are Ducati riders Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and rookie pair Fabio Quartararo (Petronas SRT Yamaha) and Joan Mir (Suzuki).

FP3 result

Pos

Rider

Team

Gap

Laps

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

1m54.677s

14

2

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

0.063s

15

3

Pol Espargaro

KTM

0.202s

16

4

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

0.421s

19

5

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

0.464s

18

6

Alex Rins

Suzuki

0.465s

14

7

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

0.484s

19

8

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

0.543s

18

9

Johann Zarco

KTM

0.783s

18

10

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

0.880s

16

11

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

1.089s

15

12

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

1.129s

17

13

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1.178s

15

14

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1.210s

16

15

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

1.328s

18

16

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1.484s

17

17

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1.633s

17

18

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

1.704s

15

19

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

1.855s

18

20

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1.882s

10

21

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

2.225s

16

22

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

2.715s

12

-

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

-

0


