MotoGP Qatar: Marquez tops third practice while Lorenzo crashes out

Marquez tops third practice, Lorenzo crashes

Honda rider Marc Marquez topped the third MotoGP practice session in Qatar, as both he and team-mate Jorge Lorenzo suffered crashes.



The combination of heat and strong wind ensured laptimes in the daytime FP3 were almost uniformly slower than what was set in the Friday evening FP2 session, so the roster of riders securing an automatic bye to Q2 was left unchanged.



Only Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, KTM's Pol Espargaro and Tech3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira managed to improve on their previous best times of the weekend, and their efforts weren't enough to break into the top 10 in the combined classification.



Lorenzo, who was narrowly outside that top 10 after Friday, crashed less than halfway into his first flying lap of FP3, highsiding off the Honda through the sweeping Turn 6 left-hander.



He seemed to be in pain after the crash, and immediately called time on his session, heading to the medical centre for x-rays on his back and neck. He was cleared as fit to continue soon afterwards.



Just moments after Lorenzo's shunt, Marquez went wide over the kerb exiting Turn 13, which caused the bike to fold under the reigning champion.



By that point Suzuki rider Alex Rins had already recorded a 1m55.142s, which kept him top of the timing screens until the very final minutes of the session.



Marquez, who had remounted the bike after his crash, went almost half a second quicker than Rins with less than five minutes to go.



His 1m54.677s was enough to secure him first place in FP3, although rookie Bagnaia and Espargaro were just 0.063s and 0.202s off his pace in the end.



Valentino Rossi, who topped FP1 but was left outside of the overall top 10 after FP2, used a fresh soft rear tyre late on in an attempt to secure a Q2 bye.

He was not successful, finishing the session in fourth place, ahead of LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami - who is likewise resigned to contesting Q1.



Rins was sixth despite crashing at Turn 2 after the chequered flag, while Franco Morbidelli led fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales in seventh, with all three progressing to Q2.



Also entering the final qualifying segment are Ducati riders Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and rookie pair Fabio Quartararo (Petronas SRT Yamaha) and Joan Mir (Suzuki).

FP3 result

Pos Rider Team Gap Laps 1 Marc Marquez Honda 1m54.677s 14 2 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati 0.063s 15 3 Pol Espargaro KTM 0.202s 16 4 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 0.421s 19 5 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 0.464s 18 6 Alex Rins Suzuki 0.465s 14 7 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha 0.484s 19 8 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 0.543s 18 9 Johann Zarco KTM 0.783s 18 10 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM 0.880s 16 11 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1.089s 15 12 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1.129s 17 13 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1.178s 15 14 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1.210s 16 15 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha 1.328s 18 16 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1.484s 17 17 Joan Mir Suzuki 1.633s 17 18 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati 1.704s 15 19 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1.855s 18 20 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1.882s 10 21 Bradley Smith Aprilia 2.225s 16 22 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM 2.715s 12 - Jorge Lorenzo Honda - 0





