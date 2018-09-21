MotoGP outlines reduced 22-bike 2019 field, Marc VDS drops out

MotoGP outlines reduced 2019 field

MotoGP has confirmed a reduced 11-team roster for the 2019 season, with Marc VDS Honda dropping off the entry list.

The Marc VDS team was long expected to drop away from the premier class grid following its mid-season intra-team management crisis.

It is duly absent from the list of provisionally selected, although its Moto2 branch will continue competing.

Teams intent on participating in the 2019 MotoGP season were asked to submit an entry before the deadline of Thursday September 20.

Every outfit has had two entries accepted, which should make for a 22-bike full-time grid.

The only other change aside from Marc VDS's exit is the Sepang International Circuit-owned SIC Racing outfit taking over the Nieto Ducati team's entry.

The new Malaysian premier-class outfit, which agreed a deal to be Yamaha's new satellite team, is entered as "Petronas Sprinta Yamaha Team".

All but two places on the 2019 grid are officially filled by riders, with nominal vacancies left at Avintia Ducati and LCR Honda.

LCR, however, is set to retain rookie Takaaki Nakagami alongside the already-confirmed Cal Crutchlow, while Avintia is widely expected to stick with Tito Rabat, having signed Karel Abraham from Nieto as likely replacement for Xavier Simeon.

Provisional full-season 2019 entries in Moto2 and Moto3 have also been submitted, with 29 bikes across 16 teams accepted in the intermediate class and 32 bikes from 18 teams in Moto3.