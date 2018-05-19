MotoGP Le Mans: Zarco beats Marquez to grab home pole at Le Mans
Tech3 Yamaha rider Johann Zarco will start his home MotoGP race in France from pole after beating Marc Marquez in a frenetic qualifying session at Le Mans.
A last-ditch lap of 1m31.185s - a new MotoGP track record around the Bugatti circuit - was enough for Zarco to claim his second pole of the season and the fourth of his fledgling premier class career.
The Frenchman led the opening runs with a time of 1m31.645s, putting him within a whisker of Maverick Vinales' FP3 benchmark - which itself had been a new MotoGP track record until it was beaten by several riders in qualifying.
Jorge Lorenzo was the first rider to dip below that effort with a 1m31.590s, before Marquez posted a 1m31.315s moments later to snatch top spot away from the Ducati rider.
But Zarco then managed to go 0.130 seconds faster on his final lap aboard his two-year-old Yamaha, with Honda man Marquez only managing a marginal improvement on his last tour and ending up a tenth down.
First qualifying pacesetter Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) surged to third place on the best of the Ducatis, qualifying 0.196s slower than Zarco, ahead of lead Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone.
Factory Ducati pair Andrea Dovizioso and Lorenzo will complete the second row in front of another Ducati rider, Jack Miller on Pramac's year-old machine.
Works Yamaha duo Vinales and Valentino Rossi only managed eighth and ninth respectively, neither getting within half a second of Zarco.
Completing the Q2 order were Dani Pedrosa, the second rider to progress from Q1, Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati) and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who crashed at the Dunlop chicane.
The opening Q1 session ended on a sour note when Cal Crutchlow suffered a huge high-side crash at the Garage Vert double right-hander.
The LCR rider was flung from his bike and high into the air as his Honda went sideways exiting the corner, before he landed awkwardly on his back. He was taken away on a stretcher, but showed the crowd a thumbs-up before he was placed in the back of an ambulance.
Crutchlow had been third-fastest before his crash, meaning he will start Sunday's race from 13th - if he is deemed fit to compete - ahead of Tech3's Hafizh Syahrin and the second Suzuki of Alex Rins.
The two KTMs only managed 17th and 18th, with Bradley Smith leading Pol Espargaro - who crashed along with both Aspar Ducati men Alvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham.
Scott Redding's miserable weekend continued as he qualified 22nd on the second Aprilia.
Qualifying result
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
1
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m31.185s
-
2
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m31.293s
0.108s
3
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m31.381s
0.196s
4
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m31.454s
0.269s
5
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m31.553s
0.368s
6
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
1m31.590s
0.405s
7
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m31.683s
0.498s
8
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m31.784s
0.599s
9
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m31.900s
0.715s
10
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
1m32.024s
0.839s
11
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m32.049s
0.864s
12
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m32.455s
1.270s
13
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m32.315s
1.130s
14
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.397s
1.212s
15
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m32.401s
1.216s
16
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m32.770s
1.585s
17
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1m32.795s
1.610s
18
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m32.988s
1.803s
19
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m33.062s
1.877s
20
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m33.324s
2.139s
21
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m33.439s
2.254s
22
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m33.676s
2.491s
23
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m33.802s
2.617s
24
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m33.839s
2.654s