MotoGP Le Mans: Vinales tops first session for nine months in FP3

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Maverick Vinales led a MotoGP session for the first time in nine months by topping third practice at Le Mans, while Marc Marquez recovered from a crash to finish second.

It was not until around halfway through the 45-minute Saturday morning session that the first change from Friday's provisional top 10 order was made, as Cal Crutchlow surged to the head of the FP3 times.

With just over 10 minutes left on the clock, home hero Johann Zarco grabbed top spot with a time just 0.004 seconds faster, which remained the fastest effort until the final five minutes.

Marquez suffered a low-side crash at the Dunlop chicane at the start of his final run, damaging his new aerodynamic fairing in the process - his works Honda shedding its left-hand side winglet.

But that did not stop the reigning champion from moving to the top with three minutes remaining with a lap of 1m32.011s, moments after Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo had beaten Zarco's time.

Zarco then became the first rider to beat Andrea Dovizioso's record-breaking Friday benchmark with a 1m31.866s with a minute to go, but that was quickly surpassed by the works Yamaha of Valentino Rossi, who moved ahead on a 1m31.810s.

As the chequered flag fell, Marquez set a new benchmark of 1m31.774s, only to be beaten by Vinales - who had been one thousandth short of team-mate Rossi's time on his penultimate lap - who found a further two tenths to end up on a 1m31.619s and establish a new record.

It marks the first time Vinales has led a session during a race weekend since he qualified on pole at Aragon last September.

Marquez was demoted to second ahead of Rossi, with Zarco dropping down to fourth, 0.247s adrift, when he was unable to improve on his final lap.

Dovizioso stayed fifth in the combined times by dint of his Friday lap, ahead of factory Ducati team-mate Lorenzo, Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati).

Grabbing the final automatic Q2 spot was lead Suzuki man Andrea Iannone, who shaded Crutchlow by 0.083s for 10th in the combined times.

Joining Crutchlow in Q1 will be the second Pramac bike of Danilo Petrucci, Suzuki's Alex Rins and Honda's Dani Pedrosa, who was one of four riders who could not improve on Saturday morning.

Pol Espargaro was another one of the quartet after crashing early in the session, but still ended up as KTM's best finisher in 14th overall, two places ahead of Pedrosa - who also crashed at Turn 12.

FP3 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m31.619s

-

24

2

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m31.774s

0.155s

22

3

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m31.810s

0.191s

22

4

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m31.866s

0.247s

19

5

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

1m31.981s

0.362s

20

6

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m32.064s

0.445s

24

7

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m32.135s

0.516s

20

8

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m32.160s

0.541s

24

9

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m32.179s

0.560s

22

10

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m32.262s

0.643s

18

11

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m32.289s

0.670s

20

12

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m32.295s

0.676s

22

13

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m32.450s

0.831s

21

14

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

1m32.525s

0.906s

20

15

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m32.568s

0.949s

20

16

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

1m32.953s

1.334s

19

17

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m32.992s

1.373s

20

18

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m33.049s

1.430s

19

19

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m33.075s

1.456s

14

20

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m33.096s

1.477s

21

21

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m33.107s

1.488s

21

22

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m33.336s

1.717s

18

23

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m33.603s

1.984s

18

24

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m34.002s

2.383s

17

