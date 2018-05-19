MotoGP Le Mans: Vinales tops first session for nine months in FP3
Maverick Vinales led a MotoGP session for the first time in nine months by topping third practice at Le Mans, while Marc Marquez recovered from a crash to finish second.
It was not until around halfway through the 45-minute Saturday morning session that the first change from Friday's provisional top 10 order was made, as Cal Crutchlow surged to the head of the FP3 times.
With just over 10 minutes left on the clock, home hero Johann Zarco grabbed top spot with a time just 0.004 seconds faster, which remained the fastest effort until the final five minutes.
Marquez suffered a low-side crash at the Dunlop chicane at the start of his final run, damaging his new aerodynamic fairing in the process - his works Honda shedding its left-hand side winglet.
But that did not stop the reigning champion from moving to the top with three minutes remaining with a lap of 1m32.011s, moments after Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo had beaten Zarco's time.
Zarco then became the first rider to beat Andrea Dovizioso's record-breaking Friday benchmark with a 1m31.866s with a minute to go, but that was quickly surpassed by the works Yamaha of Valentino Rossi, who moved ahead on a 1m31.810s.
As the chequered flag fell, Marquez set a new benchmark of 1m31.774s, only to be beaten by Vinales - who had been one thousandth short of team-mate Rossi's time on his penultimate lap - who found a further two tenths to end up on a 1m31.619s and establish a new record.
It marks the first time Vinales has led a session during a race weekend since he qualified on pole at Aragon last September.
Marquez was demoted to second ahead of Rossi, with Zarco dropping down to fourth, 0.247s adrift, when he was unable to improve on his final lap.
Dovizioso stayed fifth in the combined times by dint of his Friday lap, ahead of factory Ducati team-mate Lorenzo, Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati).
Grabbing the final automatic Q2 spot was lead Suzuki man Andrea Iannone, who shaded Crutchlow by 0.083s for 10th in the combined times.
Joining Crutchlow in Q1 will be the second Pramac bike of Danilo Petrucci, Suzuki's Alex Rins and Honda's Dani Pedrosa, who was one of four riders who could not improve on Saturday morning.
Pol Espargaro was another one of the quartet after crashing early in the session, but still ended up as KTM's best finisher in 14th overall, two places ahead of Pedrosa - who also crashed at Turn 12.
FP3 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m31.619s
-
24
2
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m31.774s
0.155s
22
3
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m31.810s
0.191s
22
4
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m31.866s
0.247s
19
5
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
1m31.981s
0.362s
20
6
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m32.064s
0.445s
24
7
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m32.135s
0.516s
20
8
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m32.160s
0.541s
24
9
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m32.179s
0.560s
22
10
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m32.262s
0.643s
18
11
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m32.289s
0.670s
20
12
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m32.295s
0.676s
22
13
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m32.450s
0.831s
21
14
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
1m32.525s
0.906s
20
15
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m32.568s
0.949s
20
16
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1m32.953s
1.334s
19
17
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m32.992s
1.373s
20
18
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m33.049s
1.430s
19
19
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m33.075s
1.456s
14
20
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m33.096s
1.477s
21
21
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m33.107s
1.488s
21
22
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m33.336s
1.717s
18
23
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m33.603s
1.984s
18
24
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m34.002s
2.383s
17