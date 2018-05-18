MotoGP Le Mans: Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso tops FP2 with record lap
Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso was fastest in second practice for this weekend's French Grand Prix at Le Mans, leading Marc Marquez by just under two tenths of a second.
Dovizioso, whose two-year Ducati contract extension was announced between the two Friday sessions, surged to the head of the times in the dying moments of the session with a lap of 1m31.971s.
That was enough to beat Jorge Lorenzo's qualifying record from 2016 by 0.004 seconds, and Dovizioso made one final improvement after that to end the day with a best effort of 1m31.936s.
Marquez was Dovizioso's nearest challenger, 0.168s behind, having become the first man to beat his own benchmark from the morning's first session with 15 minutes of FP2 to go.
Yamaha riders completed the top five, with Valentino Rossi making a late move to grab third, 0.243s off the pace, ahead of works team-mate Maverick Vinales and the Tech3 bike of Johann Zarco.
Home hero Zarco moved to the top with two minutes of the session to go, only to be shuffled back down the order in the closing moments.
Jack Miller was sixth on the best of the Pramac Ducatis ahead of Pol Espargaro's KTM, Dani Pedrosa (Honda) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).
Lorenzo bagged the final spot in the top 10 on the second factory Ducati, beating Cal Crutchlow by 0.010s after the LCR Honda rider crashed at Turn 7 late in the session.
Like Crutchlow, Pramac's Danilo Petrucci (13th) and Suzuki duo Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins will also need to improve in Saturday morning's third practice session to be certain of securing an spot in the second part of qualifying automatically.
Scott Redding was one of three riders to crash in quick succession early in the session, along with Pol Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda).
FP2 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m31.936s
-
20
2
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m32.104s
0.168s
19
3
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.179s
0.243s
22
4
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.204s
0.268s
17
5
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.279s
0.343s
21
6
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m32.302s
0.366s
22
7
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m32.414s
0.478s
18
8
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
1m32.466s
0.530s
21
9
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m32.572s
0.636s
19
10
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
1m32.576s
0.640s
18
11
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m32.586s
0.650s
18
12
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m32.617s
0.681s
24
13
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m32.647s
0.711s
19
14
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m32.752s
0.816s
21
15
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m32.803s
0.867s
23
16
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m32.851s
0.915s
21
17
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m33.072s
1.136s
14
18
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1m33.318s
1.382s
20
19
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m33.435s
1.499s
21
20
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m33.667s
1.731s
16
21
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m33.830s
1.894s
12
22
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m33.942s
2.006s
18
23
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m34.089s
2.153s
22
24
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m34.311s
2.375s
17