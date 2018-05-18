MotoGP Le Mans: Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso tops FP2 with record lap

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Dovizioso tops FP2 with record Le Mans lap
Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso was fastest in second practice for this weekend's French Grand Prix at Le Mans, leading Marc Marquez by just under two tenths of a second.

Dovizioso, whose two-year Ducati contract extension was announced between the two Friday sessions, surged to the head of the times in the dying moments of the session with a lap of 1m31.971s.

That was enough to beat Jorge Lorenzo's qualifying record from 2016 by 0.004 seconds, and Dovizioso made one final improvement after that to end the day with a best effort of 1m31.936s.

Marquez was Dovizioso's nearest challenger, 0.168s behind, having become the first man to beat his own benchmark from the morning's first session with 15 minutes of FP2 to go.

Yamaha riders completed the top five, with Valentino Rossi making a late move to grab third, 0.243s off the pace, ahead of works team-mate Maverick Vinales and the Tech3 bike of Johann Zarco.

Home hero Zarco moved to the top with two minutes of the session to go, only to be shuffled back down the order in the closing moments.

Jack Miller was sixth on the best of the Pramac Ducatis ahead of Pol Espargaro's KTM, Dani Pedrosa (Honda) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

Lorenzo bagged the final spot in the top 10 on the second factory Ducati, beating Cal Crutchlow by 0.010s after the LCR Honda rider crashed at Turn 7 late in the session.

Like Crutchlow, Pramac's Danilo Petrucci (13th) and Suzuki duo Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins will also need to improve in Saturday morning's third practice session to be certain of securing an spot in the second part of qualifying automatically.

Scott Redding was one of three riders to crash in quick succession early in the session, along with Pol Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda).

FP2 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m31.936s

-

20

2

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m32.104s

0.168s

19

3

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.179s

0.243s

22

4

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.204s

0.268s

17

5

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.279s

0.343s

21

6

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m32.302s

0.366s

22

7

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m32.414s

0.478s

18

8

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

1m32.466s

0.530s

21

9

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m32.572s

0.636s

19

10

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

1m32.576s

0.640s

18

11

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m32.586s

0.650s

18

12

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m32.617s

0.681s

24

13

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m32.647s

0.711s

19

14

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m32.752s

0.816s

21

15

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m32.803s

0.867s

23

16

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m32.851s

0.915s

21

17

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m33.072s

1.136s

14

18

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

1m33.318s

1.382s

20

19

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m33.435s

1.499s

21

20

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m33.667s

1.731s

16

21

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m33.830s

1.894s

12

22

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m33.942s

2.006s

18

23

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m34.089s

2.153s

22

24

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m34.311s

2.375s

17

