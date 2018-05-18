MotoGP Le Mans: Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso tops FP2 with record lap

Dovizioso tops FP2 with record Le Mans lap

Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso was fastest in second practice for this weekend's French Grand Prix at Le Mans, leading Marc Marquez by just under two tenths of a second.

Dovizioso, whose two-year Ducati contract extension was announced between the two Friday sessions, surged to the head of the times in the dying moments of the session with a lap of 1m31.971s.

That was enough to beat Jorge Lorenzo's qualifying record from 2016 by 0.004 seconds, and Dovizioso made one final improvement after that to end the day with a best effort of 1m31.936s.

Marquez was Dovizioso's nearest challenger, 0.168s behind, having become the first man to beat his own benchmark from the morning's first session with 15 minutes of FP2 to go.

Yamaha riders completed the top five, with Valentino Rossi making a late move to grab third, 0.243s off the pace, ahead of works team-mate Maverick Vinales and the Tech3 bike of Johann Zarco.

Home hero Zarco moved to the top with two minutes of the session to go, only to be shuffled back down the order in the closing moments.

Jack Miller was sixth on the best of the Pramac Ducatis ahead of Pol Espargaro's KTM, Dani Pedrosa (Honda) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

Lorenzo bagged the final spot in the top 10 on the second factory Ducati, beating Cal Crutchlow by 0.010s after the LCR Honda rider crashed at Turn 7 late in the session.

Like Crutchlow, Pramac's Danilo Petrucci (13th) and Suzuki duo Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins will also need to improve in Saturday morning's third practice session to be certain of securing an spot in the second part of qualifying automatically.

Scott Redding was one of three riders to crash in quick succession early in the session, along with Pol Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda).

FP2 times

Pos Rider Team Bike Time Gap Laps 1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m31.936s - 20 2 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m32.104s 0.168s 19 3 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.179s 0.243s 22 4 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.204s 0.268s 17 5 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.279s 0.343s 21 6 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m32.302s 0.366s 22 7 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m32.414s 0.478s 18 8 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 1m32.466s 0.530s 21 9 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m32.572s 0.636s 19 10 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 1m32.576s 0.640s 18 11 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m32.586s 0.650s 18 12 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m32.617s 0.681s 24 13 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m32.647s 0.711s 19 14 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 1m32.752s 0.816s 21 15 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m32.803s 0.867s 23 16 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m32.851s 0.915s 21 17 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m33.072s 1.136s 14 18 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 1m33.318s 1.382s 20 19 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m33.435s 1.499s 21 20 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 1m33.667s 1.731s 16 21 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 1m33.830s 1.894s 12 22 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m33.942s 2.006s 18 23 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1m34.089s 2.153s 22 24 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m34.311s 2.375s 17