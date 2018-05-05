MotoGP Jerez: Marquez tops FP3, Dovizioso and Vinales miss Q2 spots
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez topped third practice ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as both Andrea Dovizioso and Maverick Vinales missed out on automatic Q2 spots.
Ducati's championship leader Dovizioso and Yamaha rider Vinales were outperformed by their factory team-mates in the late-session qualifying simulation runs, respectively finishing four and sixth hundredths off making it into the top 10.
Having crashed late-on during Friday practice, Marquez usurped Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro for the lead in the opening stages of the 45-minute FP3 session.
He then took until the 10-minute mark to pump in the fastest lap of the weekend so far, a 1m38.549s, surpassing LCR rider Cal Crutchlow's best effort from second practice.
But the Honda privateer's response, arriving at the midpoint of the session, was emphatic, as he went almost six tenths clear with a 1m37.973s.
With the clock running out, Marquez emerged for his first run with a new soft rear tyre, and reclaimed the top spot with a 1m37.818s, following that up with a 1m37.702s on his next lap.
That time ended up coming under no threat from the soft-tyre runners, with Crutchlow and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone completing the top three, both around three tenths behind Marquez.
Tech3's Johann Zarco was the top Yamaha runner in fourth, ahead of the lead Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac's Ducati GP17 rider Jack Miller. Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, Danilo Petrucci and Alex Rins made up the top 10 in FP3, and in doing so booked their spots in the pole shoot-out later on Saturday.
Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat was the only rider to crash, hitting the deck at the long Turn 5 right-hander during a soft-tyre run, before sprinting to his garage and rejoining the track - later finishing 14th place.
Results
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Gap
Laps
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m37.702s
22
2
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
0.271s
19
3
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.287s
20
4
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
0.461s
20
5
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
0.483s
19
6
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.522s
20
7
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.638s
19
8
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
0.664s
21
9
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.760s
21
10
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.766s
21
11
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
0.809s
19
12
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.829s
23
13
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
0.848s
17
14
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.012s
19
15
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1.044s
19
16
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1.070s
22
17
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
1.090s
20
18
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
1.240s
17
19
Mika Kallio
KTM
KTM
1.280s
20
20
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1.364s
16
21
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1.401s
19
22
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1.536s
20
23
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1.786s
21
24
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.942s
19
25
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
2.532s
17