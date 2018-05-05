MotoGP Jerez: Marquez tops FP3, Dovizioso and Vinales miss Q2 spots

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez topped third practice ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as both Andrea Dovizioso and Maverick Vinales missed out on automatic Q2 spots.

Ducati's championship leader Dovizioso and Yamaha rider Vinales were outperformed by their factory team-mates in the late-session qualifying simulation runs, respectively finishing four and sixth hundredths off making it into the top 10.

Having crashed late-on during Friday practice, Marquez usurped Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro for the lead in the opening stages of the 45-minute FP3 session.

He then took until the 10-minute mark to pump in the fastest lap of the weekend so far, a 1m38.549s, surpassing LCR rider Cal Crutchlow's best effort from second practice.

But the Honda privateer's response, arriving at the midpoint of the session, was emphatic, as he went almost six tenths clear with a 1m37.973s.

With the clock running out, Marquez emerged for his first run with a new soft rear tyre, and reclaimed the top spot with a 1m37.818s, following that up with a 1m37.702s on his next lap.

That time ended up coming under no threat from the soft-tyre runners, with Crutchlow and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone completing the top three, both around three tenths behind Marquez.

Tech3's Johann Zarco was the top Yamaha runner in fourth, ahead of the lead Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac's Ducati GP17 rider Jack Miller. Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, Danilo Petrucci and Alex Rins made up the top 10 in FP3, and in doing so booked their spots in the pole shoot-out later on Saturday.

Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat was the only rider to crash, hitting the deck at the long Turn 5 right-hander during a soft-tyre run, before sprinting to his garage and rejoining the track - later finishing 14th place.

Results

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

Laps

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m37.702s

22

2

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

0.271s

19

3

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.287s

20

4

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

0.461s

20

5

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

0.483s

19

6

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.522s

20

7

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.638s

19

8

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

0.664s

21

9

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.760s

21

10

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.766s

21

11

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

0.809s

19

12

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.829s

23

13

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

0.848s

17

14

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.012s

19

15

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1.044s

19

16

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1.070s

22

17

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

1.090s

20

18

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

1.240s

17

19

Mika Kallio

KTM

KTM

1.280s

20

20

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1.364s

16

21

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

1.401s

19

22

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

1.536s

20

23

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1.786s

21

24

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.942s

19

25

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

2.532s

17

