MotoGP Jerez: Marquez tops FP3, Dovizioso and Vinales miss Q2 spots

Marquez tops third practice at Jerez

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez topped third practice ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as both Andrea Dovizioso and Maverick Vinales missed out on automatic Q2 spots.

Ducati's championship leader Dovizioso and Yamaha rider Vinales were outperformed by their factory team-mates in the late-session qualifying simulation runs, respectively finishing four and sixth hundredths off making it into the top 10.

Having crashed late-on during Friday practice, Marquez usurped Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro for the lead in the opening stages of the 45-minute FP3 session.

He then took until the 10-minute mark to pump in the fastest lap of the weekend so far, a 1m38.549s, surpassing LCR rider Cal Crutchlow's best effort from second practice.

But the Honda privateer's response, arriving at the midpoint of the session, was emphatic, as he went almost six tenths clear with a 1m37.973s.

With the clock running out, Marquez emerged for his first run with a new soft rear tyre, and reclaimed the top spot with a 1m37.818s, following that up with a 1m37.702s on his next lap.

That time ended up coming under no threat from the soft-tyre runners, with Crutchlow and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone completing the top three, both around three tenths behind Marquez.

Tech3's Johann Zarco was the top Yamaha runner in fourth, ahead of the lead Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac's Ducati GP17 rider Jack Miller. Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, Danilo Petrucci and Alex Rins made up the top 10 in FP3, and in doing so booked their spots in the pole shoot-out later on Saturday.

Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat was the only rider to crash, hitting the deck at the long Turn 5 right-hander during a soft-tyre run, before sprinting to his garage and rejoining the track - later finishing 14th place.

Results

Pos Rider Team Bike Gap Laps 1 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m37.702s 22 2 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 0.271s 19 3 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 0.287s 20 4 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 0.461s 20 5 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 0.483s 19 6 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 0.522s 20 7 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 0.638s 19 8 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 0.664s 21 9 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 0.760s 21 10 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 0.766s 21 11 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 0.809s 19 12 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 0.829s 23 13 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 0.848s 17 14 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1.012s 19 15 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1.044s 19 16 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1.070s 22 17 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 1.090s 20 18 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 1.240s 17 19 Mika Kallio KTM KTM 1.280s 20 20 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 1.364s 16 21 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 1.401s 19 22 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1.536s 20 23 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 1.786s 21 24 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 1.942s 19 25 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 2.532s 17