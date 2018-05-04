MotoGP Jerez: Dovizioso shades Marquez to top opening practice
MotoGP championship leader Andrea Dovizioso topped the first practice session of the Jerez race weekend for Ducati, beating Honda's Marc Marquez into second place by just 0.007s.
Dovizioso snatched the lead from Marquez late on, managing to improve in the final sector despite encountering the Aspar Ducati of Alvaro Bautista.
Pol Espargaro, whose new two-year KTM deal was announced on Wednesday, finished third, just 0.043s off the pace.
Dovizioso's team-mate Jorge Lorenzo led the session at the start, but it was Marquez who took control by the end of the opening runs, posting several laps below 1m40s as the only rider to dip below that bracket at that stage.
The reigning champion's best effort, a 1m39.548s, left him half a second clear of nearest rival Cal Crutchlow - but shortly after the session's hallway point, the LCR Honda rider matched Marquez's time exactly.
Valentino Rossi then shot up from 10th to first, leading briefly before Espargaro took over at the top with five minutes left on the clock with a 1m39.311s.
But this effort was quickly surpassed by Marquez and then Dovizioso, with the latter recording his session-topping time of 1m39.268s 30 seconds before the chequered flag fell.
Pramac pair Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller made it three Ducatis in the top five, with the former snatching fourth place at the end of the session.
Rossi did not improve in the final minutes but still wound up as the top Yamaha rider in sixth, ahead of Tech3 Yamaha rider Johann Zarco and Crutchlow.
The other works Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales spent most of the session well outside the top 10, only to find pace late on and take ninth.
Scott Redding was right behind Vinales as the top Aprilia, rounding out a top 10 covered by just 0.317s.
Both works Suzukis were outside of the top 10, with Andrea Iannone 11th and Alex Rins down in 21st, while Lorenzo was classified 15th.
Bradley Smith, in the first session following the news that he will lose his KTM factory ride at the end of the year, was 20th.
Results
Pos
Rider
Team
Gap
Laps
1
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1m39.268s
18
2
Marc Marquez
Honda
0.007s
21
3
Pol Espargaro
KTM
0.043s
19
4
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
0.161s
20
5
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
0.215s
18
6
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
0.220s
21
7
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
0.250s
20
8
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
0.280s
20
9
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
0.291s
16
10
Scott Redding
Aprilia
0.317s
17
11
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
0.346s
21
12
Mika Kallio
KTM
0.549s
21
13
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
0.631s
17
14
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
0.666s
20
15
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
0.718s
19
16
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
0.739s
20
17
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
0.764s
18
18
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
0.925s
20
19
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1.098s
22
20
Bradley Smith
KTM
1.103s
19
21
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1.269s
20
22
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
1.317s
21
23
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
1.337s
21
24
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
2.203s
19
25
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
2.806s
19