MotoGP Jerez: Dovizioso shades Marquez to top opening practice

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Dovizioso beats Marquez to top first practice
MotoGP championship leader Andrea Dovizioso topped the first practice session of the Jerez race weekend for Ducati, beating Honda's Marc Marquez into second place by just 0.007s.

Dovizioso snatched the lead from Marquez late on, managing to improve in the final sector despite encountering the Aspar Ducati of Alvaro Bautista.

Pol Espargaro, whose new two-year KTM deal was announced on Wednesday, finished third, just 0.043s off the pace.

Dovizioso's team-mate Jorge Lorenzo led the session at the start, but it was Marquez who took control by the end of the opening runs, posting several laps below 1m40s as the only rider to dip below that bracket at that stage.

The reigning champion's best effort, a 1m39.548s, left him half a second clear of nearest rival Cal Crutchlow - but shortly after the session's hallway point, the LCR Honda rider matched Marquez's time exactly.

Valentino Rossi then shot up from 10th to first, leading briefly before Espargaro took over at the top with five minutes left on the clock with a 1m39.311s.

But this effort was quickly surpassed by Marquez and then Dovizioso, with the latter recording his session-topping time of 1m39.268s 30 seconds before the chequered flag fell.

Pramac pair Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller made it three Ducatis in the top five, with the former snatching fourth place at the end of the session.

Rossi did not improve in the final minutes but still wound up as the top Yamaha rider in sixth, ahead of Tech3 Yamaha rider Johann Zarco and Crutchlow.

The other works Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales spent most of the session well outside the top 10, only to find pace late on and take ninth.

Scott Redding was right behind Vinales as the top Aprilia, rounding out a top 10 covered by just 0.317s.

Both works Suzukis were outside of the top 10, with Andrea Iannone 11th and Alex Rins down in 21st, while Lorenzo was classified 15th.

Bradley Smith, in the first session following the news that he will lose his KTM factory ride at the end of the year, was 20th.

Results

Pos

Rider

Team

Gap

Laps

1

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1m39.268s

18

2

Marc Marquez

Honda

0.007s

21

3

Pol Espargaro

KTM

0.043s

19

4

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

0.161s

20

5

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

0.215s

18

6

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

0.220s

21

7

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

0.250s

20

8

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

0.280s

20

9

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

0.291s

16

10

Scott Redding

Aprilia

0.317s

17

11

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

0.346s

21

12

Mika Kallio

KTM

0.549s

21

13

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

0.631s

17

14

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

0.666s

20

15

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

0.718s

19

16

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

0.739s

20

17

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

0.764s

18

18

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

0.925s

20

19

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

1.098s

22

20

Bradley Smith

KTM

1.103s

19

21

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1.269s

20

22

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

1.317s

21

23

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

1.337s

21

24

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

2.203s

19

25

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

2.806s

19

