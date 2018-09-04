MotoGP issues 19-round 2019 calendar

Efforts by series promoter Dorna to add a 20th race to the calendar in Mexico were abandoned, largely due to safety fears surrounding the suitability of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez facility in Mexico City for bike racing.

Finland's under-construction KymiRing track, which had been due to host its first MotoGP round in 2019, will also not be completed in time to join the calendar for next year.

The 2019 season will once again commence in Qatar, a week earlier than last year, on March 10, and will conclude at Valencia on November 17.

After riders criticised the short length of this year's summer break, a four-week gap between races has been restored by making the Assen and Sachsenring rounds back-to-back, with the latter taking place a week earlier than in 2018.

Misano and Aragon have also been made back-to-back races, so that Misano does not fall on the same weekend as the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Draft 2019 MotoGP calendar:

March 10 " width= Motorsport.com Qatar March 31 " width= Motorsport.com Termas de Rio Hondo April 14 " width= Motorsport.com Austin May 5 " width= Motorsport.com Jerez May 19 " width= Motorsport.com Le Mans June 2 " width= Motorsport.com Mugello June 16 " width= Motorsport.com Barcelona June 30 " width= Motorsport.com Assen July 7 " width= Motorsport.com Sachsenring August 4 " width= Motorsport.com Brno August 11 " width= Motorsport.com Red Bull Ring August 25 " width= Motorsport.com Silverstone September 15 " width= Motorsport.com Misano September 22 " width= Motorsport.com Aragon October 6 " width= Motorsport.com Buriram October 20 " width= Motorsport.com Motegi October 27 " width= Motorsport.com Phillip Island November 3 " width= Motorsport.com Sepang November 17 " width= Motorsport.com Valencia