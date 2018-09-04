MotoGP issues 19-round 2019 calendar

Efforts by series promoter Dorna to add a 20th race to the calendar in Mexico were abandoned,  largely due to safety fears surrounding the suitability of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez facility in Mexico City for bike racing.

Finland's under-construction KymiRing track, which had been due to host its first MotoGP round in 2019, will also not be completed in time to join the calendar for next year.

The 2019 season will once again commence in Qatar, a week earlier than last year, on March 10, and will conclude at Valencia on November 17.

After riders criticised the short length of this year's summer break, a four-week gap between races has been restored by making the Assen and Sachsenring rounds back-to-back, with the latter taking place a week earlier than in 2018.

Misano and Aragon have also been made back-to-back races, so that Misano does not fall on the same weekend as the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Draft 2019 MotoGP calendar:

March 10

March 10
Qatar

 Qatar

March 31

March 31
Termas de Rio Hondo

 Termas de Rio Hondo 

April 14

April 14
Austin

 Austin 

May 5

May 5
Jerez

 Jerez 

May 19

May 19
Le Mans

 Le Mans 

June 2

June 2
Mugello

 Mugello 

June 16

June 16
Barcelona

 Barcelona 

June 30

June 30
Assen

 Assen 

July 7

July 7
Sachsenring

 Sachsenring 

August 4

August 4
Brno

 Brno

August 11

August 11
Red Bull Ring

 Red Bull Ring 

August 25

August 25
Silverstone

 Silverstone

September 15

September 15
Misano

 Misano

September 22

September 22
Aragon

 Aragon 

October 6

October 6
Buriram

 Buriram 

October 20

October 20
Motegi

 Motegi 

October 27

October 27
Phillip Island

 Phillip Island 

November 3

November 3
Sepang

 Sepang 

November 17

November 17
Valencia

 Valencia 

