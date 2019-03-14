MotoGP: Fire destroys bikes for MotoE in Jerez with investigations underway

Investigation are underway after bikes and equipment for MotoGP's electric support series, MotoE, were destroyed in an overnight fire during testing at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain.

A spokesman for Energica confirmed to Crash that "investigations are underway."

MotoGP said in a statement that the MotoE World Cup paddock facility caught fire at around 0015, causing major damage and burning "the majority of material".

The series is due to start at the Spanish Grand Prix circuit on May 5.

"Fortunately there have been no injuries. An update will follow in the coming hours regarding the exact causes of the fire and any subsequent changes to the calendar," added the MotoGP statement.

The fire broke out during testing (EPA)

The bikes have a maximum speed of up to 270kph and were kept together in an E-paddock for recharging

Moto GP's electric support series has suffered a setback (EPA)

Former MotoGP riders, including Spaniard Sete Gibernau, were among those signed up for 15-minute races at five of the MotoGP rounds in Spain, France, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Eric Granado was fastest on day one, but the testing has now been cancelled.

