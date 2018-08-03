MotoGP Brno practice: Late lap puts Johann Zarco on top in FP1

Late lap puts Zarco on top in Brno FP1

Tech3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco topped the first MotoGP practice session at Brno, demoting Andrea Dovizioso after the chequered flag fell.

Marc Marquez led the early stages of the 45-minute session after a couple of fastest laps, the Honda rider staying ahead of Dovizioso until the middle part of the session.

The Ducati rider then managed to demote Marquez with a 1m56.720s with 24 minutes on the clock.

Dovizioso stayed in front with that lap until the very end of the session, when Zarco set a time of 1m56.647s to go fastest by 0.073s.

Marquez couldn't improve on his early-session time but still took third, albeit only 0.003s faster than Angel Nieto Ducati's Alvaro Bautista.

Valentino Rossi was 0.057s further adrift in fifth on the best of the factory Yamahas, followed by Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.

Next up were Honda duo Dani Pedrosa and Stefan Bradl, who is making his second MotoGP appearance this year as a wildcard after filling in for the injured Franco Morbidelli at the Sachsenring.

The Ducati GP17s of Jack Miller and Tito Rabat completed the top 10, ahead of Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo.

Maverick Vinales was a lowly 14th, a little over a second off the pace.

Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli was 19th, two positions behind team-mate Alex Rins.

Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro, both returning after skipping the Sachsenring race due to injury, were 22nd and 24th respectively.

FP1 times

Pos Rider Team Gap Laps 1 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha 1m56.647s 16 2 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 0.073s 16 3 Marc Marquez Honda 0.181s 18 4 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati 0.184s 17 5 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 0.241s 16 6 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 0.432s 17 7 Dani Pedrosa Honda 0.642s 17 8 Stefan Bradl Honda 0.644s 18 9 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 0.674s 17 10 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 0.678s 17 11 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 0.739s 17 12 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 0.779s 14 13 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha 0.781s 15 14 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1.117s 18 15 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati 1.291s 18 16 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1.380s 18 17 Alex Rins Suzuki 1.385s 16 18 Pol Espargaro KTM 1.451s 16 19 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 1.467s 18 20 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda 1.579s 16 21 Bradley Smith KTM 1.591s 15 22 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda 1.652s 16 23 Scott Redding Aprilia 1.850s 15 24 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1.988s 15 25 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati 2.405s 13 26 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati 3.216s 14