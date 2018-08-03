MotoGP Brno practice: Late lap puts Johann Zarco on top in FP1

David Gruz
Autosport
Tech3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco topped the first MotoGP practice session at Brno, demoting Andrea Dovizioso after the chequered flag fell.

Marc Marquez led the early stages of the 45-minute session after a couple of fastest laps, the Honda rider staying ahead of Dovizioso until the middle part of the session.

The Ducati rider then managed to demote Marquez with a 1m56.720s with 24 minutes on the clock.

Dovizioso stayed in front with that lap until the very end of the session, when Zarco set a time of 1m56.647s to go fastest by 0.073s.

Marquez couldn't improve on his early-session time but still took third, albeit only 0.003s faster than Angel Nieto Ducati's Alvaro Bautista.

Valentino Rossi was 0.057s further adrift in fifth on the best of the factory Yamahas, followed by Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.

Next up were Honda duo Dani Pedrosa and Stefan Bradl, who is making his second MotoGP appearance this year as a wildcard after filling in for the injured Franco Morbidelli at the Sachsenring.

The Ducati GP17s of Jack Miller and Tito Rabat completed the top 10, ahead of Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo.

Maverick Vinales was a lowly 14th, a little over a second off the pace.

Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli was 19th, two positions behind team-mate Alex Rins.

Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro, both returning after skipping the Sachsenring race due to injury, were 22nd and 24th respectively.

FP1 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Gap

Laps

1

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

1m56.647s

16

2

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

0.073s

16

3

Marc Marquez

Honda

0.181s

18

4

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

0.184s

17

5

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

0.241s

16

6

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

0.432s

17

7

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

0.642s

17

8

Stefan Bradl

Honda

0.644s

18

9

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

0.674s

17

10

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

0.678s

17

11

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

0.739s

17

12

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

0.779s

14

13

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

0.781s

15

14

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1.117s

18

15

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

1.291s

18

16

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

1.380s

18

17

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1.385s

16

18

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1.451s

16

19

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

1.467s

18

20

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

1.579s

16

21

Bradley Smith

KTM

1.591s

15

22

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

1.652s

16

23

Scott Redding

Aprilia

1.850s

15

24

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1.988s

15

25

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

2.405s

13

26

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

3.216s

14

