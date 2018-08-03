MotoGP Brno practice: Late lap puts Johann Zarco on top in FP1
Tech3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco topped the first MotoGP practice session at Brno, demoting Andrea Dovizioso after the chequered flag fell.
Marc Marquez led the early stages of the 45-minute session after a couple of fastest laps, the Honda rider staying ahead of Dovizioso until the middle part of the session.
The Ducati rider then managed to demote Marquez with a 1m56.720s with 24 minutes on the clock.
Dovizioso stayed in front with that lap until the very end of the session, when Zarco set a time of 1m56.647s to go fastest by 0.073s.
Marquez couldn't improve on his early-session time but still took third, albeit only 0.003s faster than Angel Nieto Ducati's Alvaro Bautista.
Valentino Rossi was 0.057s further adrift in fifth on the best of the factory Yamahas, followed by Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.
Next up were Honda duo Dani Pedrosa and Stefan Bradl, who is making his second MotoGP appearance this year as a wildcard after filling in for the injured Franco Morbidelli at the Sachsenring.
The Ducati GP17s of Jack Miller and Tito Rabat completed the top 10, ahead of Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo.
Maverick Vinales was a lowly 14th, a little over a second off the pace.
Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli was 19th, two positions behind team-mate Alex Rins.
Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro, both returning after skipping the Sachsenring race due to injury, were 22nd and 24th respectively.
FP1 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Gap
Laps
1
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
1m56.647s
16
2
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
0.073s
16
3
Marc Marquez
Honda
0.181s
18
4
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
0.184s
17
5
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
0.241s
16
6
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
0.432s
17
7
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
0.642s
17
8
Stefan Bradl
Honda
0.644s
18
9
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
0.674s
17
10
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
0.678s
17
11
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
0.739s
17
12
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
0.779s
14
13
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
0.781s
15
14
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1.117s
18
15
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
1.291s
18
16
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
1.380s
18
17
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1.385s
16
18
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1.451s
16
19
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
1.467s
18
20
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
1.579s
16
21
Bradley Smith
KTM
1.591s
15
22
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
1.652s
16
23
Scott Redding
Aprilia
1.850s
15
24
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1.988s
15
25
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
2.405s
13
26
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
3.216s
14