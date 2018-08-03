MotoGP Brno: Honda's Pedrosa fastest from Petrucci in mixed up FP2
Dani Pedrosa set the pace in the second MotoGP practice session at Brno, as a mixed up order left a handful of frontrunners in danger of missing the cut-off for Q2.
Pedrosa's Honda team-mate Marc Marquez was fastest early on, narrowly eclipsing Johann Zarco's benchmark from the morning session with a 1m56.635s, followed by Pedrosa and the LCR Honda of Cal Crutchlow.
Like in FP1, Marquez was then dethroned by Andrea Dovizioso, the factory Ducati rider taking the lead with five minutes remaining as the late-session flying laps started coming through.
Dovizioso's lead was short-lived as Pedrosa soon beat his effort by three tenths, and the Spaniard improved again to end up topping the session with a 1m55.976s.
Second place was traded among Ducati riders, with Pramac's Danilo Petrucci claiming the spot 0.123 seconds behind Pedrosa.
Nieto Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista was third, while Tech3's Hafizh Syahrin completed a surprising top four as the fastest of the Yamaha contingent.
Dovizioso ended up fifth, followed by the factory Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.
Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat took eighth, ahead of Syahrin's team-mate Zarco and Marquez.
Those times were the fastest 10 in the combined practice order, meaning Crutchlow, Suzuki duo Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo will all need to improve their position in Saturday morning's third practice to avoid Q1.
Honda wildcard Stefan Bradl was 18th in FP2, as Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli brought up the rear in 26th.
FP2 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
1m55.976s
-
18
2
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m56.099s
0.123s
16
3
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m56.144s
0.168s
19
4
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m56.200s
0.224s
14
5
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m56.218s
0.242s
16
6
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m56.392s
0.416s
17
7
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m56.480s
0.504s
17
8
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m56.521s
0.545s
18
9
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m56.535s
0.559s
16
10
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m56.635s
0.659s
18
11
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m56.644s
0.668s
18
12
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m56.661s
0.685s
19
13
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m56.915s
0.939s
16
14
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m57.014s
1.038s
17
15
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
1m57.205s
1.229s
18
16
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m57.417s
1.441s
15
17
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m57.473s
1.497s
15
18
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
1m57.479s
1.503s
18
19
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m57.498s
1.522s
15
20
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1m57.506s
1.530s
15
21
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m57.647s
1.671s
18
22
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m57.729s
1.753s
16
23
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m57.941s
1.965s
13
24
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m58.127s
2.151s
17
25
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m58.453s
2.477s
16
26
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m58.617s
2.641s
17