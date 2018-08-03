MotoGP Brno: Honda's Pedrosa fastest from Petrucci in mixed up FP2

Pedrosa fastest in mixed up Brno FP2

Dani Pedrosa set the pace in the second MotoGP practice session at Brno, as a mixed up order left a handful of frontrunners in danger of missing the cut-off for Q2.

Pedrosa's Honda team-mate Marc Marquez was fastest early on, narrowly eclipsing Johann Zarco's benchmark from the morning session with a 1m56.635s, followed by Pedrosa and the LCR Honda of Cal Crutchlow.

Like in FP1, Marquez was then dethroned by Andrea Dovizioso, the factory Ducati rider taking the lead with five minutes remaining as the late-session flying laps started coming through.

Dovizioso's lead was short-lived as Pedrosa soon beat his effort by three tenths, and the Spaniard improved again to end up topping the session with a 1m55.976s.

Second place was traded among Ducati riders, with Pramac's Danilo Petrucci claiming the spot 0.123 seconds behind Pedrosa.

Nieto Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista was third, while Tech3's Hafizh Syahrin completed a surprising top four as the fastest of the Yamaha contingent.

Dovizioso ended up fifth, followed by the factory Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat took eighth, ahead of Syahrin's team-mate Zarco and Marquez.

Those times were the fastest 10 in the combined practice order, meaning Crutchlow, Suzuki duo Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo will all need to improve their position in Saturday morning's third practice to avoid Q1.

Honda wildcard Stefan Bradl was 18th in FP2, as Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli brought up the rear in 26th.

FP2 times

Pos Rider Team Bike Time Gap Laps 1 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 1m55.976s - 18 2 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m56.099s 0.123s 16 3 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m56.144s 0.168s 19 4 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m56.200s 0.224s 14 5 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m56.218s 0.242s 16 6 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m56.392s 0.416s 17 7 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m56.480s 0.504s 17 8 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m56.521s 0.545s 18 9 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m56.535s 0.559s 16 10 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m56.635s 0.659s 18 11 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 1m56.644s 0.668s 18 12 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m56.661s 0.685s 19 13 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m56.915s 0.939s 16 14 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m57.014s 1.038s 17 15 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 1m57.205s 1.229s 18 16 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m57.417s 1.441s 15 17 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m57.473s 1.497s 15 18 Stefan Bradl Honda Honda 1m57.479s 1.503s 18 19 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 1m57.498s 1.522s 15 20 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 1m57.506s 1.530s 15 21 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m57.647s 1.671s 18 22 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1m57.729s 1.753s 16 23 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 1m57.941s 1.965s 13 24 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m58.127s 2.151s 17 25 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m58.453s 2.477s 16 26 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki Suzuki 1m58.617s 2.641s 17