MotoGP Brno: Honda's Pedrosa fastest from Petrucci in mixed up FP2

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Dani Pedrosa set the pace in the second MotoGP practice session at Brno, as a mixed up order left a handful of frontrunners in danger of missing the cut-off for Q2.

Pedrosa's Honda team-mate Marc Marquez was fastest early on, narrowly eclipsing Johann Zarco's benchmark from the morning session with a 1m56.635s, followed by Pedrosa and the LCR Honda of Cal Crutchlow.

Like in FP1, Marquez was then dethroned by Andrea Dovizioso, the factory Ducati rider taking the lead with five minutes remaining as the late-session flying laps started coming through.

Dovizioso's lead was short-lived as Pedrosa soon beat his effort by three tenths, and the Spaniard improved again to end up topping the session with a 1m55.976s.

Second place was traded among Ducati riders, with Pramac's Danilo Petrucci claiming the spot 0.123 seconds behind Pedrosa.

Nieto Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista was third, while Tech3's Hafizh Syahrin completed a surprising top four as the fastest of the Yamaha contingent.

Dovizioso ended up fifth, followed by the factory Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat took eighth, ahead of Syahrin's team-mate Zarco and Marquez.

Those times were the fastest 10 in the combined practice order, meaning Crutchlow, Suzuki duo Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo will all need to improve their position in Saturday morning's third practice to avoid Q1.

Honda wildcard Stefan Bradl was 18th in FP2, as Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli brought up the rear in 26th.

FP2 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

1m55.976s

-

18

2

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m56.099s

0.123s

16

3

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m56.144s

0.168s

19

4

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m56.200s

0.224s

14

5

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m56.218s

0.242s

16

6

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m56.392s

0.416s

17

7

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m56.480s

0.504s

17

8

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m56.521s

0.545s

18

9

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m56.535s

0.559s

16

10

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m56.635s

0.659s

18

11

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m56.644s

0.668s

18

12

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m56.661s

0.685s

19

13

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m56.915s

0.939s

16

14

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m57.014s

1.038s

17

15

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

1m57.205s

1.229s

18

16

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m57.417s

1.441s

15

17

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m57.473s

1.497s

15

18

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

1m57.479s

1.503s

18

19

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m57.498s

1.522s

15

20

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

1m57.506s

1.530s

15

21

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m57.647s

1.671s

18

22

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m57.729s

1.753s

16

23

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m57.941s

1.965s

13

24

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m58.127s

2.151s

17

25

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m58.453s

2.477s

16

26

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m58.617s

2.641s

17

